18 cottages that will make you want to move to Hampshire
- Credit: Andy Morffew / Flickr
Hampshire and its many quaint villages are adorned with cosy chocolate-box cottages that anyone would love to live in.
Since the onset of the pandemic, many people are leaving large cities and moving to the country, searching for a simpler and quieter life.
Last year also saw the rise of an internet lifestyle aesthetic called 'Cottagecore', which went viral on Instagram and TikTok.
This trend is a modern countryside fantasy; think of idyllic communities like The Shire in Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings or Thomas Hardy's pastoral masterpiece Far from the Madding Crowd.
Here is a selection that will make you want to move to Hampshire immediately
1. Moor Cottage, Hambledon
2. Exton
3. Wherwell
4. Rye Hill Cottage, Beaulieu
5. Beck Cottage, New Forest
6. Beehive Cottage, Lyndhurst
7. Wheelwrights Cottage, Easton
8. Wherwell
8. Anker Cottage, Stubbington
9. Lychgate Cottage, Hambledon
10. Chawton
11. Southwick
12. Brook, New Forest
13. Fulling Mill, New Alresford
14. Wherwell
15. St. Catherine's Cottage, Longstock
16. Chawton
17. Easton
18. Old Thatched Cottage
