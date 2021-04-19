Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
18 cottages that will make you want to move to Hampshire

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 8:30 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 8:43 AM April 19, 2021
Wheelwrights Cottage in Easton is one of the many charming chocolate-box cottages to be found around picturesque Hampshire

Wheelwrights Cottage in Easton is one of the many charming chocolate-box cottages to be found around picturesque Hampshire - Credit: Andy Morffew / Flickr

Hampshire and its many quaint villages are adorned with cosy chocolate-box cottages that anyone would love to live in.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many people are leaving large cities and moving to the country, searching for a simpler and quieter life.

Last year also saw the rise of an internet lifestyle aesthetic called 'Cottagecore', which went viral on Instagram and TikTok.

This trend is a modern countryside fantasy; think of idyllic communities like The Shire in Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings or Thomas Hardy's pastoral masterpiece Far from the Madding Crowd.

Here is a selection that will make you want to move to Hampshire immediately

1. Moor Cottage, Hambledon

Moor Cottage on Hambledon Common

2. Exton

Village Cottage ( explored)

3. Wherwell

Cottage in Longparish Road, Wherwell

4. Rye Hill Cottage, Beaulieu

Rye Hill cottage in the snow

5. Beck Cottage, New Forest

Beck Cottage tranquil and relaxing

6. Beehive Cottage, Lyndhurst

Beehive Cottage, Lyndhurst, Hampshire

7. Wheelwrights Cottage, Easton

Wheelwrights Cottage

8. Wherwell

Cottage Living *

8. Anker Cottage, Stubbington

Anker Cottage in September, Stubbington, Hampshire

9. Lychgate Cottage, Hambledon

Lychgate Cottage and the Church of St. Mary. Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, England

10. Chawton

Chawton cottage

11. Southwick

Thatched Cottage - Southwick, Hampshire

12. Brook, New Forest

Thatched Cottage, Brook, New Forest, Hampshire, UK

13. Fulling Mill, New Alresford

Fulling Mill, New Alresford

14. Wherwell

Thatched Cottage *

15. St. Catherine's Cottage, Longstock

Thatched House, Longstock, Hampshire

16. Chawton

Chawton Cottages

17. Easton

Wisteria, Easton, Hampshire

18. Old Thatched Cottage

The Old Thatched Cottage is the oldest residentilal building in Romsey, believed to have been built in 1480. It was once three dwellings, including a pub and a brewery.

