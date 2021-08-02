Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
21 Cottages that will make you want to move to Sussex

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:44 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM August 2, 2021
Cosy thatched cottage in the charming village of Amberley in West Sussex

Cosy thatched cottage in the charming village of Amberley in West Sussex - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

These quaint chocolate-box cottages in the villages of East and West Sussex are what dreams are made of and will make you want to move to Sussex immediately.

The Priest House, West Hoathly

Litlington, East Sussex

Litlington Village - East Sussex

Piddinghoe, East Sussex

Piddinghoe Cottage

Amberly, West Sussex

Cottage On The Corner

East Preston, Arun District

Country cottage

Coastguard Cottages, Cuckmere Haven 

Fulking, West Sussex

Hobbity - Fulking (02)

Ebernoe Common, West Sussex

Cottage, Ebernoe Common, West Sussex, UK

West Wittering, West Sussex

Thatched House

South Pond, Midhurst 

Pagham, West Sussex

The Church, Pagham

Stanmer, East Sussex

Cottages in Stanmer Village

Elizabeth Cottage, Bosham

Elizabeth Cottage

Steyning, West Sussex

Stunning in Steyning 😍

Staple Cross, East Sussex

Litlington, East Sussex

Cottage on the South Downs Way near Litlington, East Sussex

Fulking, West Sussex

Thatched Cottage

Stanmer, East Sussex

Country Cottage

Alfriston, East Sussex

Alfriston

West Wittering, West Sussex

West Sussex Cottage

Amberley, West Sussex

Amberley Open Gardens 2016

Sussex Life
Sussex

