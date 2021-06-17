23 cottages that will make you want to move to Surrey
Published: 11:28 AM June 17, 2021
- Credit: grassrootsgroundswell / Flickr
Surrey is the perfect place to escape to the country with its many quaint villages adorned with cosy chocolate-box cottages, yet its proximity to London makes it a commuter hotspot if you're still in need of city connections.
Here are 23 cottages that will make you want to move to Surrey immediately
Betchworth
Shere
Century Cottage, Brockham
Farley Green
East View Cottage, Peaslake
Most Read
- 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 2 Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery
- 3 9 lovely beaches in Cornwall that allow dogs all-year-round
- 4 Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea
- 5 For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
- 6 Win a luxury ladies watch worth £199
- 7 Under attack! Why St Ives seagulls want to share your lunch
- 8 The best places to go for breakfast in Cornwall
- 9 Wild Essex: 5 hotspots for nature lovers
- 10 Win a picnic hamper from Booths
Lingfield
Walsham Lock
Garden Cottage at Polsden Lacy
Godalming
Chatsby Cottage, Esher
Ash
Shere
Elstead
Ashdown Cottage, Brockham
Peaslake
Papercourt Lock
Blacksmith's Cottage, Dormansland
Church Gate Cottage, Lingfield
Leigh Cottage, Esher
Brockham
Farley Green
Longhurst Lodge
Shere
Read more of the best Surrey content:
Discover the fascinating history of the ancient Crowhurst Yew tree in Surrey
Stunning National Trust picnic spots in Surrey
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus