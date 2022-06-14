9 of Norfolk’s best beaches to visit

Where is the best beach in Norfolk? Whether its traditional seaside amusements, candy-coloured beach huts or unspoilt golden sands, the Norfolk coast has it all. We pick 9 you need to explore

- Best for unspoilt beauty: Holkham

With its swathes of golden sand, big skies and unspoilt beauty, it's not surprising that Holkham on the North Norfolk coast was voted the best in Britain by a popular travel website. This beach is vast, so doesn't get too crowded, even in the summer months. Plus, with Palladian mansion, Holkham Hall nearby, you won't be stuck for things to do should the weather let you down.

- Best for wetland wildlife: Stiffkey

If you're after sand, then you need to work for it at Stiffkey, as reaching the sandy part of the North Norfolk beach requires a walk through wetlands rich in wildlife - from short-eared owls and hen harriers soaring above, samphire growing underfoot and razor clams and cockles in the wet sand. If you get peckish, be sure to check out the Stiffkey mussel menu at the Red Lion pub.

- Best for beach huts: Wells-next-the-Sea

With its array of candy-coloured beach huts set against a pine forest backdrop and pastel skies, Wells-next-the-Sea is a photographer's dream. The quaint seaside town in North Norfolk boasts a range of restaurants, cafes and pubs. While the vast dog-friendly beach is complete with sand dunes perfect for reclining on (or rolling down) as you soak up the sun.

- Best for seals: Horsey

If seal spotting is high on the agenda, then Horsey Gap, near Waxham, is one place on the Norfolk coast where you can expect to see them pop their grey heads above the waves as you take a dip. The quiet, unspoilt beach is ideal for those who prefer a peaceful stroll along the sand away from traditional seaside attractions.

- Best for crabbing: Cromer

When the sun shines, Cromer Pier becomes a bustling line-up of parents and children, buckets and crab-lines in hand, all trying to catch the famous Cromer crabs. This traditional seaside resort has all the ingredients for a great family day out - golden sands, cliff top gardens, arcade games and of course, Mary Jane's Fish and Chips.

- Best for rock pools: Hunstanton

With numerous rock pools lying beneath its famous red and white striped cliffs, Hunstanton offers hours of fun exploring before you even make it to the donuts, candy floss and donkey rides on the seafront.

- Best for bird watching: Titchwell

Well known among the bird-watching community, Titchwell Marsh is a popular RSPB reserve with a great visitor centre and shop. Expect to see marsh harriers, bearded tits, avocets, gulls and terns, or walk through the reserve to arrive at a beautiful sandy beach peppered with sea shells.

- Best for amusements: Great Yarmouth

With arcades, shops and amusements galore, Great Yarmouth has to be the flashiest of the Norfolk beaches. The Pleasure Beach, situated on Yarmouth's Golden Mile is a popular family attraction with rides including a log flume, dodgems, a roller coaster and the Sky-drop - a 22 meter high ride that allows for panoramic views of the beach and town before plummeting back to earth!

- Best for pebbles: Sheringham

A former fishing village, Sheringham is a traditional seaside town with a stony beach and a few rock pools. Home to the North Norfolk Railway, a twice weekly market and numerous places to devour fish and chips or sip a good cup of tea.