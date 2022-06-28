Why you should move to Alderley Edge

Jenny Schippers visits the Golden Triangle village that's one of Cheshire's most prestigious postcodes with lots of lovely places to explore nearby

Alderley Edge has plenty of independent businesses brightening up the village - Credit: Jenny Schippers

The vibrant East Cheshire village of Alderley Edge offers far more to its residents than an overrepresented image of fast cars and a champagne-popping lifestyle.

Behind the glossy magazine headlines, there is real heart and true community spirit, as resident, Helen Alcroft attests: ‘Many people walk into the village and stop to say hello, grab a coffee or a bite to eat. We have such a wide choice of places run by both individual owners and larger hospitality brands.’

Lying in the shadows of the famous sandstone escarpment known as The Edge, the traditional high street is home to a thriving day to night-time hospitality scene, with three high-performing schools, and a wide range of sporting facilities close by.

With its convenient transport links – a central train station and near-perfect proximity to the A34 and Manchester Airport – those that choose to settle in Alderley Edge are well connected while being just a short drive from the dramatic vistas of the Cheshire Peak District.

The winding country lanes and upmarket residential streets that span from the central conservation area are an eclectic mix of detached Victorian villas, modest terraces, and palatial mega-mansions.

An exciting addition to the local housing stock is to be found a short 10-minute drive away, via the pretty hamlet of Nether Alderley. The expansive country estate of Alderley Park, once closed to the public, has now been reinvigorated as a thriving science and technology hub positioned alongside some of the most exclusive residential properties in Cheshire.

Eat

Alderley Edge is a delightful mix of independent eateries, popular chain restaurants, and sophisticated evening retreats. Those in the know begin their morning sipping coffee on one side of London Road and finish in the late afternoon, drinking cocktails at The Bubble Room on the other. Making the most of the sunshine is excuse enough to sample the local hospitality on offer in Alderley Edge.

Begin with breakfast al fresco at the lively Village Café, or Neonista on Brook Lane for coffee prior to an in-house exercise class. The charming G. Wienholt bakery, a haven for sweet and savoury pastry lovers, often has a winding queue of patient customers snaking out of its door.

Lunchtime is a long and leisurely affair in Alderley Edge and well-known eateries along its high street include Gusto, Victors, and The Botanist.

Suiting those looking for a more informal affair, The Oakwood Public House opposite Alderley Edge Golf Club, is both family- and dog-friendly. New and upcoming additions to the village’s hospitality scene include celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s Luciano, and fashionable Thai chain Giggling Squid.

Two fabulous Italian restaurants worth a mention are Les Deux for authentic wood-fired pizza and La Cucina for their welcoming ambience and traditional dishes.

Shop

Alderley Edge is home to a collection of local purveyors and delis. The Village Green, set back on South Street, is an organic coffee shop and sustainable grocery store offering shoppers an array of zero-waste dry foods and refillable household products.

Situated on Heyes Lane, Grantham's Fine Food & Wine, is one of the oldest businesses in Alderley Edge and offers a fine selection of fresh produce, wines, and store cupboard essentials. Wine connoisseurs are certainly well looked after in the village with not one but three wine merchants: Just Plonk, Corks Out, and Laithwaite’s northern flagship store.

Housed within a stunning old bank building at the top of London Road, Coggles department store proudly displays more than 200 designer brands. catering to the most distinguished within local society.

Luxury is truly the name of the game in Alderley Edge, and along its main thoroughfare is a selection of high-end clothing, beauty, and homeware boutiques including Parasol Store, Runway, The Edit, 7 Layer, and The Style Lounge. For the fitness-obsessed, Running Bear is the holy grail for gait analysis and expert advice on running trainers, equipment, and clothing.

Walk

The popular one-mile Wizard Wander through Alderley Edge’s ancient woodland follows in the footsteps of local myth and legend.

Points of interest along this spellbinding circular route include Thieves Hollow, Seven Firs, and the Golden Stone – ideal for even the smallest witches and wizards.

Parking is free for National Trust members and printable maps showing this route, and more challenging alternatives, are available on the National Trust website.

The National Trust's Nether Alderley Mill - Credit: Jenny Schippers

For a longer ramble incorporate the neighbouring National Trust sites of Nether Alderley Mill or Hare Hill, with respective four-mile circular routes both beginning and ending at The Edge. This dramatic sandstone platform offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views across the east Cheshire Plain, with a visit to The Wizard Tearoom for a slice of cake encouraged.

Just a 30-minute walk from the centre of Alderley Edge brings you to the sweeping driveway at Alderley Park. This impressive 400-acre parkland, encircling a vast science, technology, and business park, is open to the public daily. Parking is available close to Radnor Mere and visitors are welcome to explore the many accessible, waymarked routes that criss-cross the site.

The Churchill Tree at Alderley Park - Credit: Jenny Schippers

Take a seat at The Churchill Tree for a hearty meal served in decadent surroundings before a chance to discover a hidden gem of a walk. Cross to the back of the pub car park and walk through the columned doorway where, like stepping through the wardrobe to Narnia, the walled Water Garden, part of the estate’s original ornamental gardens comes into view.

Harriet Whitfield of the Wizard Tearoom (right) - Credit: Wizard Tearoom

In the Spotlight – Harriet Whitfield – The Wizard Tearoom

'Our business is all about where we are, and the community we are part of. The Edge is such a special place, and we feel so grateful to be lucky enough to call this ethereal spot ‘work’. Our team, local suppliers, and regular customers are like family coming to visit us is part of people’s daily routine, and there are countless familiar faces (and dogs).

'Through the ups and downs of the last two years, we have managed largely to remain open, which has kept both us and our community going through the strangest of times. And we are forever thankful to this magical little spot for that.'

Why I Love it here – Helen Alcroft – I love Alderley Edge ambassador

'Alderley Edge is a very special place to live. I went to school at St Hilary's, I met my husband Mark here, we got married at St Philip's Church and both our children also went to school here. Alderley Edge has been a great place to raise a family with a wide selection of sports and activities within the village and close surrounding areas.

'We have plenty of choices for shopping locally and now I am seeing an increase in sustainable suppliers such as the Village Green store and Brookhouse Farm Shop. Nowadays I am also very lucky as I get to work in Alderley Edge too as I Love Alderley Edge's brand ambassador and it is great to be supporting my local community.'

Where to live

Crispin Harris, director, Jackson-Stops

'Alderley Edge is an ever-popular residential area of Cheshire due to its excellent transport links, outstanding schools, diverse property stock, café culture and access to the rolling Cheshire countryside. Whether you are a family looking for the Cheshire life or a couple or single person with a desire to experience the luxury Cheshire set lifestyle, Alderley Edge has got you covered.

'Hop on a train at the village’s station and you can be in Manchester in half an hour and London in two-and-a-half hours. Your children can go to school – state or independent – at outstanding primary and secondaries including Alderley Edge School for Girls, The Ryleys and Alderley Edge Community Primary School, and you can pick up a property from £415,000 to £6,000,000 and everywhere in between.

'Alderley Edge is a thriving small village with a big reputation. Its lively restaurant and bar scene, healthy retail therapy opportunities, local community activism and family-friendly atmosphere make it a happening place for all ages.’

Matthew Fairhurst, branch manager, Gascoigne Halman, Alderley Edge

‘Alderley Edge really has everything a family would want. There is a good range of properties to suit a family’s needs. Within a few minutes' of stepping out of your home there is the beauty of The Edge, and other walks. Then the village itself has many independent shops, which have become increasingly important in recent times.

There are also good road connections with the A34 and easy access to Manchester. I would say it has most requirements that families look for.’

Ridgeside House, Tempest Road, Alderley Edge, offers in excess of £2.6million

This contemporary villa has its own leisure suite, including a pool and hot tub. There is a vast terrace with a glass canopy for alfresco dining and a large bespoke kitchen as well as five bedrooms and a media room.

jackson-stops.co.uk

Heyes Lane, Alderley Edge, £1,350,000

The elevated position and secluded setting of this five-bedroom, two-bathroom property offer views across to The Edge. Built in the 1930s it has a landscaped front garden and a large established rear garden, which is not overlooked, with a leafy aspect.

andrewjnowell.co.uk

Smithy House, Mill Lane, Alderley Edge, £950,000

A former smithy beside a picturesque brook has been restored to offer a charming family home. It has four/five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large open-plan kitchen/dining area with vaulted ceiling and original beams. gascoignehalman.co.uk