Why you should move to Baslow in the Peak District

What makes this distinctive Derbyshire village such a great place to put down roots?

A few years ago, a parish councillor and local resident, Sarah Reid, went on the record as saying of Baslow: ‘We are one of the most picturesque villages in the Peak, we have a thriving community with a vibrant mix of long-standing residents and active incomers.

‘There are excellent village facilities with choice shops, plus a highly regarded school and fantastic sports provision, we’ve lots of pretty cottages and we’re within walking distance of Curbar Edge and Chatsworth Park. What more could you want?’.

High praise indeed. And there’s plenty to back it up.

With its pretty green – Goose Green – as the focal point of the village, Baslow benefits from its many ‘Ends’.

The village green at Baslow - Credit: Gary Wallis

Within a small area, you’ll find no fewer than five – Far End; Nether End; Bridge End; West End and Over End, which add a uniqueness and charm to the village.

Pretty as a picture with stunning floral displays on the green, this small but lovely village packs a fair punch – you'll find eateries aplenty, including The Cavendish Hotel, The Devonshire Arms and Fischer’s Baslow Hall whilst there are a number of independent local stores.

You’ll notice a distinct Chatsworth theme there, and it’s no surprise given Baslow lies on the edge of the Chatsworth estate.

In fact, Baslow’s geography is all part of the appeal. A stone’s throw from Chatsworth, a short car journey from Sheffield and the stunning wild moors, a neighbour of beautiful Calver and Frogatt and just nine miles north east of Bakewell, the town is a stunning place to both live and explore, with some of Derbyshire’s finest locations tantalisingly within reach.

Baslow might be a through route to various other places, but this is a distinctive and proud village worthy of attention in its own right.

Baslow Edge - Credit: Gary Wallis

Explore:

Baslow is a walker’s paradise – the perfect starting point for numerous stunning Derbyshire walks, including some of the county’s finest gritstone edges, affording amazing views.

That said, there’s plenty to explore in the village and both residents and visitors are never short of things to do – not least thanks to the embarrassment of riches from a food and drink perspective.

Why not seek out the tiny toll house situated on Baslow’s famous 17th century bridge at Bridge End, and the charming church of St Anne.

The unique church clock carries the inscription ‘VICTORIA 1897’ instead of standard numbers, whilst inside the church you can view a curious whip, once used many years ago to clear the church of dogs.

Church of St. Anne, Baslow - Credit: Gary Wallis

Also to be found along the aforementioned bridge is the ancient stone watchman’s hut, which was once manned by villagers throughout the night so they could turn away unruly individuals!

Properties:

Given all Baslow has going for it, and its desirable location, it’s no surprise that house prices in Baslow are high relative to most of the county.

The average price of a property in Baslow stood at £592,716 (as of December 2021), a fall of 0.27% in the past three months (since September 2021) and fall of 2.67% on 12 months ago according to national real estate company Zoopla (www.zoopla.co.uk/house-prices/baslow).

For professionals, Baslow is a fabulous location from a commuting perspective, given Sheffield’s close proximity, whilst from an education perspective, both St. Anne’s CofE Primary School and nearby Curbar Primary School are rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted at the time of writing.