Why you should move to Bedale

Few places in the UK do attractive small towns quite as well as North Yorkshire. And Bedale is another to add to the A List.

All the essential ingredients are here. Beautiful market square, ancient church and bustling High Street. By way of a quirky introduction here's what the town's website says: 'Bedale has been a market town since 1251, has the only listed Leech House in the country and a harbour 70 miles from the sea!'

The centre boasts elegant Georgian buildings, with an impressive church which has watched over townsfolk for a thousand years. Even though there are only about 4,500 residents, there is a surprisingly diverse array of shops on offer, not to mention well rated schools, including senior and primary. But of course it has another golden asset – an enviable position between the Dales and the Moors. What’s more the A1 is just a mile to the east and Harrogate, Northallerton, Leyburn and Thirsk all short trips away. Leeds is less than an hour by car. In fact it’s the kind of town that’s understandably popular, especially with people wanting an escape urban life and looking for somewhere with good amenities, community spirit and fabulous countryside. Despite this property is actually competitively priced, certainly compared with other Yorkshire hotspots. Some of the villages around Bedale are also particularly attractive and worth a look, especially Crayke Hall, two miles to the west. It boasts a fabulous five acre village green dominated by an impressive country house.



Explore

Don’t think for one moment that Bedale is a sleepy backwater. There really is a lot to do and places to explore in and around the town. The unique surviving Leech House stands alongside Bedale Beck. It dates to the late 18th century and housed live medicinal leeches, which were then sold by the local apothecary. Blood letting was the cure-all treatment of the time and so popular it almost drove local leeches into extinction! It only really declined at the turn the 20th century. Thorpe Perrow Arboretum lies to the south of town. The stunningly beautiful setting of country house and gardens offers an adventure playground, bird of prey displays and mammal centre. A great way to get to know Bedale is on foot, especially when you are armed with a Heritage Trail leaflet from the TIC in Bedale Hall. Most of the elegant buildings seen today are part of a Georgian regeneration push. Other landmarks easily picked out include the 14th century market square cross and impressive St Gregory’s Church. Make sure you go inside and look high up on the walls where you will see rare wall paintings, once buried beneath whitewash, with one depicting St George slaying the dragon. If heritage railways are your thing you’ll be delighted to hear that Bedale is on the revived Wensleydale Line. Trains currently run from Scruton near Leeming Bar to Leyburn. Check out the website for timetables and also the chance to become a train driver for the day! when it coms to food, there's a community bakery at Aiskew Watermill and great food at Tom&Nellies - brought to you by the folks at Masons of Yorkshire Gin. Hall's fish and chips is a much-loved stop-off with a retro touch. Bedale is home to a host of unique shops offering everything from jewellery and antiques to custom-made furniture, women’s fashion, china and gifts. Foodies, in particular, are well catered for. Wensleydale cheese is, of course, a local speciality, as is real dairy ice cream from dales herds and Yorkshire beers. The town’s butcher is locally renowned. The weekly market on Tuesdays continues the food theme with the fishmonger, locally grown vegetables and plant stalls amongst the most popular.



Bag a property

According to the most recent figures the average price of a property in Bedale is £290,000. Four bed detached family houses typically go for about £350,000, with apartments available from £100,000. There are also some beautiful terraced houses, with fine examples on the market for around £250,000. The same outlay will buy a semi detached home. The housing stock is pretty mixed, from historic cottages to new estates such as Beaumont Gate, out towards the A1 at Aiskew (a community that is contiguous with Bedale) and Little Crakehall to the west. A further development of 170 new builds has just been given the go ahead. Renting is definitely an option with spacious semi detached dwellings from £750 per month. Much of the town centre is included in a conservation area to protect it from insensitive development. So if you're buying an older property it's as well to see whether it is one of the 79 given listed status. Other surrounding villages worth considering include little Firby and historic Snape, which has a truly impressive 15th century castle and an old world feel, reflected in an average house price of £350,000.



Town Life

Ruth Benson runs the stylish ladieswear shop Pippin and Purdy in the centre of Bedale with mum Susan Garrett. Born and raised in the surrounding area she is a big fan of the town. 'You can get lots of things in Bedale, from good quality meat to household goods, but we didn't really have a clothes outlet so we opened a year ago to fill that gap. Bedale has a lot going for it and it really is the Gateway to the Dales. There's a really friendly atmosphere and a strong community spirit. I also love country sports so I couldn't be in a better place. When we get a spare moment we like to grab lunch at the Institution café on the main square and there's also some really good eateries in local village pubs, like the Fox and Hounds in Carthorpe.'