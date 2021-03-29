Bluebell walks in Suffolk: Beautiful spring woodlands to explore

Published: 11:15 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM March 29, 2021

Spectacular displays of bluebells come into bloom in April and May - from country parks to ancient woodlands, we pick places in Suffolk to go for a woodland walk



Arger Fen and Spouse's Vale, Sudbury



At this historical woodland visitors can witness the extraordinary display of bluebells that appear in late spring and admire the other varied natural features that carpet the woodland floor.



A mixture of trees stand in large numbers and are populated by a diverse range of beautiful woodland birds so listen out for the spring chorus of willow warblers, black caps and whitethroats to name just a few.





Captain's Wood, Sudbourne



Patient ramblers may spot barn owls, bats and a remarkable number of deer that freely roam through Captain's Wood and the surrounding fields. The tranquil woodland is home to a magnificent display of bluebells every spring when the flowers can be found scattered across the woodland floor.



These popular plants share the landscape with a range of ancient trees and wild flower and fauna.





Haughley Park, Stowmarket



Visitors can explore 100 acres of mixed woodland on 'Bluebell Sundays' which take place on the last Sunday of April and the first Sunday of May every year to raise money for Wetherden Church.



Explorers will be greeted by a blue carpet of these seasonal flowers.





Reydon Woods, Southwold



A beautiful location to visit in spring and kept in excellent condition by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, this ancient woodland is adorned with winding and magical footpaths enclosed by towering trees and a plethora of bluebells.



Keep an eye out for the collection of dens dotted throughout the woodland and relax in the dappled light of the woods as you listen to the charming song of the blackcap and the nightingale.





Bradfield Woods, Bury St Edmunds



During the spring the bright bluebells of Bradfield Woods begin to flower on the woodland floor and they are joined by over 370 species of flowering plants, including white wood anemones and yellow oxlips.



There are 5 miles of pathways leading through these majestic woods and all routes would make an excellent family bimble. Dogs are invited to join in the adventure too, just make sure they are kept on a lead.





Freston Wood, Ipswich



Freston Wood is renowned for the swatches of bluebells nestled amongst the historic trees and they make a beautiful sight for spring visitors. The woodland has a rich history, dating back to medieval times, and the strong sense of this past is conveyed through the beauty of the place.



Gently flowing streams make their way between the trees in a slow meander and deep green moss clings to the trees.





Dollops Wood, Polstead



At Dollops Wood in Polstead a remarkable display of bluebells can be found every year. The woodland has a local reputation for its large expanse of bright blue flowers and abundance of wildlife; from bats and badgers to a diverse species of birds, there's plenty to keep an eye out for.



The winding public footpaths are kept in good condition and take you past the woodland's most stunning sights.





Priestley Wood, Ipswich



Marvel at the flowers in this Woodland Trust wood near Needham Market. In addition to the beautiful bluebells, Priestley boasts several species of orchid and the rare wild pear tree.



The impressive display of bluebells is a spectacular sight and considered to be one of the finest shows of bluebells in Suffolk.





Ickworth Park, Bury St Edmunds



With numerous trails to follow around the beautiful Georgian palace at Ickworth Park, ramblers can take a different route each time to hunt for the patches of blue blooms that appear in spring.



The estate grounds are also home to one of the largest walled gardens in East Anglia, packed with heritage fruit and vegetables there are plans to reintroduce a range of fruit trees in the coming seasons.

