Why you should move to Chester

Jenny Schippers looks at life in the city with the best of ancient and modern





Signs to Chester's past - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home to the world’s oldest operational racecourse and one of the largest Roman fortresses in Britain, Chester’s compact city centre is a truly contemporary and forward-looking location.

The buzzing heart of the city is brimming with a forward-thinking food and drink scene alongside myriad high-end shopping opportunities.

With its road and rail links, Chester is easily accessible from the North West, North Wales and the rest of Cheshire, making it not only a fashionable city-break destination but the ideal place to set down roots. The upmarket enclaves of Hoole, Handbridge and Upton where potential homebuyers can find leafy suburban side streets, high-performing schools and bustling independent high streets are only a short walk or drive away.

Chester in black and white - Credit: Jenny Schippers

It is difficult to miss the pace of development in this thriving city – from the luxurious Wildes Chester boutique hotel emerging from the Chester Rows to the impressive Northgate development, located close to the Storyhouse and Chester Cathedral. With the new Chester Market acting as the cornerstone to this £70m dining and entertainment district, the Northgate project represents the greatest change to the Chester landscape in decades.

Featuring a glass-fronted façade together with open-air parades and plazas, Northgate will be home to a six-screen Picturehouse Cinema, cafés, bars and restaurants – with Phase 1 set to open this autumn. The new Chester Market will be a vibrant space for friends and family to meet and eat reflecting the popular communal dining concept seen in other international, and local markets, including Warrington and Altrincham.

View from The Rows in Chester - Credit: Jenny Schippers

Dining

Overlooking Town Hall Square, the ornate terracotta façade of the original Westminster Coach and Motor Works, and more recently the city’s library, will serve as the entranceway to the Northgate development. Stepping through its central arch, visitors will be treated to a plethora of shopping and dining opportunities with the Cosy Club and The Florist touted as the first eateries to open.

Following Hunters Walk arcade, the eye is drawn to the green living walls of the new Chester market building – reflecting the relationship of the city to the Cheshire countryside just beyond its boundary. The contemporary market hall will be home to 40 stalls ranging from traditional produce to enticing street food. Confirmed vendors include Cheezy Bandits, The Sandbar Seafood Shack, Thai by Thai, Guroma, Gator Pit, and Mercato Pizza Co.

Aside from the Northgate happenings, Chester is welcoming a flurry of new bars and restaurants elsewhere in the city including Tomahawk Steakhouse on Newgate Street serving Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, wagyu, local meat, fish and vegetarian dishes.

On Eastgate Street, Brewski is the Manchester-made burger joint that started life just five years ago, expanding to Chorlton, before lining up Chester as the site of its third restaurant. Occupying the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill building, this monumental offering will serve North American comfort food, with seating over three floors. For refined dining, Chester’s leading hotel – The Chester Grosvenor – opened the doors to Arkle Restaurant in March 2022, following a £250,000 refurbishment. Executive chef and local lad, Elliot Hill, is already creating a buzz, promising to bring flair and sophistication back to the table after the departure of Simon Radley.

Following the runaway success of their first venture – Michelin Guide-listed Da Noi on Bridge Street – husband and wife team, Valentina Aviotti and Fabrizio Gobbato, have opened Augusto Pizzeria on Northgate Street. Bringing a taste of Turin to the streets of Chester, the award-winning team is serving authentic pizza prepared with simple, fresh ingredients.

Finally, Upstairs at the Grill, one of Chester’s best-loved restaurants has made a triumphant return to Watergate Street following an extended period of closure. Serving the finest steaks sourced from traditional British breeds, this speakeasy-style bar and intimate indoor dining experience has come back bigger and better thanks to its sparkling new terrace area.

Summer events in the city with Storyhouse - Credit: Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

Events and attractions

Chester Zoo – the most visited zoo in the UK and home to 20,000 animals is just a 10-minute drive from the city centre. As a conservation and education charity committed to preventing extinction, its team of conservationists, scientists, educators and veterinary experts make a vital contribution to protecting some of the most critically endangered animals on the planet. Throughout the summer months, July 18 to September 11, the Explore the World in a Day event offers visitors the chance to collect stamps from different destinations on a journey around its 128 acres.

The zoo will also host Into The Night after-hour sessions with live entertainment and themed food on selected dates in July and August.

Back in Chester, Storyhouse Outdoors has an action-packed programme of summer events at the Open Air Village in Grosvenor Park, from children’s shows to comedy, music, and storytelling. With outdoor performances on selected dates until August 28, the festival-style feel will continue with wood-fired pizza, craft beer and Bavarian beer-hall style seating close to the tepee bar.

David Atkinson - Credit: Jenny Schippers

In the Spotlight – David Atkinson

Writer and Green Badge tourist guide to Chester

atkinsondavid.com/tour-guiding/

Insta: @hauntedchester

Chester has many layers. I only skimmed the surface as a teenager in the monochrome '80s. But, having moved back to Chester from London with a fresh perspective and two teenage children of my own, I’ve really come to appreciate its multi-layered depth. Now, leading tours around the Roman-heritage city, I can finally grasp the complexity of its 2,000-year heritage, peeling back the layers to reveal how Chester has been a place of trade, entertainment, and family life throughout its history. I’m still uncovering new layers to Chester as the city evolves — and that’s what keeps me hooked.

Emily Ghazarian - Credit: Jenny Schippers

Why I Love it here – Emily Ghazarian

Some 20 years ago I moved from California to Chester. The plan was: do some traveling, experience the world a bit, then head back to the USA. Several visas, one wedding, two children and a few jobs later, I find myself deeply rooted in Chester. My ‘office’ is a combination of my backpack, Storyhouse and the amazing coffee shops in the city centre. My brainstorming spaces are The Groves, City Walls, Chester Cathedral and meadows along the River Dee. Even when I’m working on a solo project I’m never far away from friendly faces or green spaces and that is a privilege I do not take for granted.



Why move to...

Susan Wallace​, senior sales negotiator, Fisher German, Chester

The housing market in Chester and its surrounding villages continues to thrive and it's easy to understand why when you see the many benefits of living in this wonderful city. With its Roman influence, city walls and architecture, restaurants, cafés and bars you’ll be living in a busy place that is vibrant, diverse and has a unique charm.

The Rows, a two-tier 700-year-old covered shopping gallery is lined with a mix of individual and High Street shops and together with the Grosvenor Mall offers a unique shopping experience. Green space is never far away when you need to relax and the 20-acre Grosvenor Park and the Dee Riverside provide the opportunity for lovely walks, picnics and boating. Other places of interest include the oldest racecourse in the UK, Chester Zoo and the Storyhouse Theatre.

Educational needs are particularly well met in Chester with the renowned King's and Queen's Schools to name but two and excellent transport links allow easy access to the rest of the UK.



Pauline Kay, associate director, Savills Chester

Steeped in history, architecture and culture, Chester has it all. From one of the UK’s oldest racecourses and a 1000-year-old cathedral, to an array of independent, shops, restaurants, cafés and bars nestled within its famed medieval walls, there truly is something for everyone within the compact and ever-friendly city centre.

The variety doesn’t stop there, as the city boasts many different areas and property types, all with their own personalities. Areas such as Queen's Park, Hoole and Curzon Park play home to some of the finest properties ranging from riverside homes along the scenic River Dee, period country homes and idyllic cottages to manor houses, period terraces and new developments.



Excellent travel links to Manchester, Liverpool and the rest of the North West and some of the UK’s leading universities on the doorstep, combined with the city’s comparatively affordable prices all form part of the appeal and put Chester on the map with buyers from all over the UK.

3 TO BUY

Shandon Lodge, Tarvin Road, Littleton

A substantial six-bedroom Victorian in of approximately 0.54 of an acre in the hamlet of

Littleton, a short walk from the sought-after village of Christleton.

Price: Offers over £900,000

Fisher German

01244 409660 fishergerman.co.uk

16 Carrick Road

Number 16 occupies a peaceful position on tree-lined Carrick Road which has a range of properties, notably many similar 1930s houses which, in common with 16, have been improved, extended and altered to provide excellent family accommodation.

Guide price: £695,000

Jackson Stops

01244 328361 jackson-stops.co.uk

Hoole Road, Chester

Price: £975,000

A five-bedroom period semi-detached family house renovated to a very high standard and located in one of the most popular areas of the city.

Savills

01244 725685 savills.co.uk