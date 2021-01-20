Published: 3:57 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM January 27, 2021

Our cultural heritage in the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is not only defined by the flora, fauna, wildlife and coast. It includes ancient monuments which dot the protected landscape providing intrigue, imagination and hint at Cornwall’s incredible history.

Mount Edgcumbe Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your New Year includes improving your wellbeing, why not discover somewhere new – and ancient?

Located in Section 11 of Cornwall AONB, Rame Head’s Maker Heights is often the forgotten corner of Cornwall, but it boasts panoramic views of the sea, with visitors feeling like they are almost on an island. The site location has a fascinating history; featuring Redoubts, gun-batteries, canons and more! Once known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ Rame Head has much to offer those interested in Cornwall’s military past.

You can explore this section of Cornwall on foot or by bike utilising the South West Coast Path or the new(ish) Cremyll to Maker Heights Cycle Route.

The cycle route takes you through the historic Grade 1 designated landscape of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park before passing the stunning coastal fortifications at Maker Heights, including the infamous Redoubt Number 4, before entering Cawsand and Kingsand down the Earl’s Drive.

Millbroo kCreek on the Rame Peninsula. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This New Year the Cornwall AONB have an exciting new project, but not for anything new instead for something ancient…

New for 2021, ‘Monuments Matter to People’, offers up to 40 residents of Torpoint, Saltash and Liskeard the opportunity to join a free, varied educational programme at Maker Heights, Rame.

Funded by the European Social Fund, with the support of Community Led Local Development (CLLD) the programme will run every Wednesday for the next two years in partnership with Adult Education, the Rame Conservation Trust and Samaritans.

Monuments Matter People is an initiative designed to bring history and heritage to life, whilst offering additional wellbeing and skills to those who live nearby. It is part of the Monumental Improvement Project, which is tackling the, currently limited, understanding of 40 classified ‘at risk’ Scheduled Monuments across the Cornwall AONB, with a vision of fostering an environment where these unique sites are better supported, valued and enjoyed by local communities and visitors.

The Nine Maidens stone circle near Madron is one of Cornwall's ancient scheduled monuments. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For those keen to get involved in the Monuments Matter course, they will contribute to the vital task of protecting and maintaining the Scheduled Monuments of Maker Heights with the benefits of becoming more involved with the local environment, discovering more about Cornwall’s heritage, all whilst improving wellbeing and education.

Monuments Matter is a blended learning course aimed at people who may not have had a chance to engage with education previously and will focus on creating a positive social environment to help promote improved education, health and wellbeing.

If you’d like to find out more about Maker Heights and Monuments Matter to People, visit the Cornwall AONB website for more information: cornwall-aonb.gov.uk

Wishing you a very happy and healthy New Year.