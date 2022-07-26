Why you should move to Crich

There's much to admire about this scenic Derbyshire Dales-hugging village

A sumptuous little village on the edges of the Derbyshire Dales and falling within the jurisdiction of Amber Valley Borough Council, Crich covers approximately 1,188 hectares and is surrounded by the wards of South Wingfield and Alport.

Lying on the edges of the Peak District National Park, the village – once famed for its lead and lime mining – is approximately ten miles north of the city of Derby and 14 miles north-west of Nottingham.

Well-known locally for, amongst other things, its National Tramway Museum and the striking and culturally-significant Sherwood Foresters Regiment Memorial, Crich received national coverage as the fictional village of Cardale in the popular TV show Peak Practice.

Properties in Crich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Images from Crich are also used in the 2007 film And When Did You Last See Your Father? starring Colin Firth.

This is no real surprise, as the views from Crich are superb.

Head to the summit of the Sherwood Foresters Regiment Memorial and, on a clear day, seven counties can be seen – Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, Lancashire, Lincolnshire and, of course, Derbyshire).

Whilst Crich’s inhabitants are relatively few – 2,898 as of the 2011 Census – the village has a thriving tourist offering, down to a large degree to the nationally-renowned National Tramway Museum.

The village benefits from a host of amenities and attractions, including independent stores, a local pub – The Old Black Swan – various independent stores and eateries and a playground.

To the north of the village, St Mary’s Church is a beautiful Grade I-listed building which hosts both worshipers and acts as a crucial village hub.

Explore:

Crich Tramway Village - Credit: Crich Tramway Village

Crich’s aforementioned National Tramway Museum is a gem and visited by thousands each year – with an impressive 4.5 out of five rating on Tripadvisor.

Visitors can get transported back in time in this vintage village, able to take a ride on original, old-fashioned trams against a wonderful backdrop of the Amber Valley’s rolling hills.

The period streets and attractions offer a unique and nostalgic experience, whilst there are plenty of on-site refreshments and activities all year round.

These include special events, exhibitions, trails and a plethora of opportunities for youngsters to learn about the past whilst having a great time in the process.

Special events for this month include a ‘Roaring 20s’ exhibition, ‘Dinosaur Day’ and ‘Yarn Bombing.’

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.tramway.co.uk.

In Crich itself, the Sherwood Foresters Regiment Memorial, also known as Crich Stand, offers poignancy and breath-taking views – the stand itself dominating the skyline for miles around.

Properties:

Properties in Crich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average price for property in Crich over the past 12 months stood at £316,627, according to the latest data provided by leading property company Rightmove (www.rightmove.co.uk).

During this period, Rightmove data suggests the majority of sales in the past year were detached properties, averaging £378,550.

Semi-detached properties sold at an average price of £245,375, whilst terraced houses fetched £208,899.

Overall, prices were down two per cent on the 2019 peak of £322,184.

Crich benefits from a number of schooling options, including Crich CofE Infant School, Crich Junior School (rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted at the last inspection) and Crich Pre-School.

Anthony Gell School, in Wirksworth, is just a 15 minute drive and is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, with a number of alternative secondary education providers also within easy reach.