Why you should move to Duffield in Derbyshire

Long established as a desirable place to live, we discover some of the reasons this charming village is so popular with residents and visitors alike

Duffield is one of those rare places that has the look of a town but the feel of a village.

Situated on the banks of the River Derwent in the Amber Valley and within the UNESCO Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, there is no shortage of things to see and do in this picturesque and thriving Derbyshire hamlet.

Campbell Solloway, General Manager of the popular independent White Hart pub, told Derbyshire Life that Duffield’s provision ‘not only attracts new customers from outside Duffield but also persuades village residents to stay local too – it makes Duffield a special place to be.’

These provisions include, but are not limited to, a range of unique and quirky independent stores, salons, a thriving food and drink scene, post office, a library, the magnificent St Alkmund's Church, boutiques and more.

Town Street, Duffield - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Essential services – many of which are located on or close to Town Street, are also present in the village, including a medical centre, schools and a day nursery, whilst transport links are excellent, including a railway station and regular buses both south into Derby and north towards the Peak District.

Recreational options are strong in Duffield also, with a thriving tennis and squash club, Chevin Golf Club, a local cricket club as well as Gray Recreational Ground and Eyes Meadow – the latter of which is the main focus of the village’s famous carnival.

Duffield’s location is one of its many strengths. Easily accessed along the A6, it lies just five miles north of the city of Derby and three miles south of the historic town of Belper.

Blessed with beautiful scenery and surrounding sprawling landscapes, it also lies in close proximity to highly desirable settlements such as nearby Quarndon, a suburb of Derby.

Explore:

Duffield has plenty of open spaces to enjoy and explore - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Whilst long-since destroyed, the remnants of Duffield Castle to the north end of the village can still be explored by visitors and nods to Duffield’s long history.

Once the possession of the de Ferrers family who originally owned the village, the castle’s mound and traces of foundations can still be seen today and is administered by the National Trust.

If nature is your thing, Duffield Millennium Meadow is a delightful, small nature reserve which combines numerous tree species as well as grassland and wetland – all enhanced by an abundance of wildlife.

Described by a recent visitor on Tripadvisor as ‘a lovely little oasis’ this river-hugging area of the village is an ideal place for an outdoor stroll and a perfect way to introduce children to the array of wildlife that prosper in such an ideal and conducive habitat.

Alternatively, why not stick to the town itself and enjoy all the fantastic eateries with locally-sourced produce as well as Duffield’s famed hospitality.

Properties:

Quarndon, a highly desirable hamlet just two miles from Duffield - Credit: Ashley Franklin

The average price for property in Duffield in the past 12 months stood at £423,863 according to leading property company Rightmove (www.rightmove.co.uk).

In the same period, the average price of a detached property was 554,541, with semi-detached properties fetching £345,222 on average. Flat prices averaged £209,500.

Properties in the highly-sought area of Quarndon, just two miles south of Duffield, stood at £807,625 for the past 12 months according to Rightmove.

As mentioned, Duffield enjoys excellent transport links both north and south, including to many cities.

The Ecclesbourne School, a secondary school with academic status, is situated in the grounds of Duffield Hall and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

William Gilbert Endowed CofE Primary School also enjoys ‘Outstanding’ status, whilst Duffield the Meadows Primary School has a ‘Good’ inspection rating.