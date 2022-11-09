Why you should move to Macclesfield

Macclesfield’s rich industrial heritage is immediately apparent as you arrive in this sprawling Cheshire market town, affectionately labelled Silk Town or Treacle Town by Maxonians.

Although evidence of the town’s status as a major centre for silk and textile manufacturing remains, its streets now hum to the beat of shoppers and diners as opposed to the hand-looms that once filled the floors of its mills.

In the foothills of the Peak District, on the eastern edge of the Cheshire Plain, Macclesfield benefits from excellent transport links thanks to its mainline station making travel to Manchester and London quick and easy.

Walk along the pretty cobbled streets and climb the 108 steps that wind their way from the railway station below to the shopping streets above and you'll find the Grade II listed Georgian Town Hall standing proud in the town centre. From here it is an easy stroll along Mill Street taking in the Ian Curtis mural paying tribute to the frontman of Joy Division who grew up in the town, towards Paradise Mill and the Silk Museum on Park Lane.

After time spent discovering Macclesfield’s fascinating past, it is a short hop into the town’s vibrant present at the thriving Picturedrome with its array of independent food and drinks vendors all under one roof. Riding on the success of Altrincham Market and Manchester's Mackie Mayor, an award-winning formula has been repeated in Macclesfield, resulting in a fresh wave of visitors keen to experience the artisan delights in what was, in 1911, the town's first purpose-built movie theatre. Together with the town’s hugely popular monthly Treacle Market, Macclesfield has carved a reputation as one of Cheshire’s most exciting and culturally significant towns.

Drink & Dine

Begin a day in Macclesfield just a few steps from the town hall, with breakfast at Plums Kitchen or Flour Water Salt bakery on Market Place. Gastown Café Bar on Chestergate prides itself on creating cups of specialist coffee alongside hearty breakfasts. For sustainable plant-based choices, the delightful Ethos Eatery is just a short walk away. For those seeking coffee with a conscience, Yas Bean on Buxton Road just outside the centre is worth a detour.

Lunchtime calls for a visit to the Picturedrome, open Tuesday to Sunday, where hungry visitors can dine at any one of an array of independent kitchens and bars under a visually stunning roof. Honest Crust Sourdough Pizza is a firm favourite, while Rubens impresses with plates of mouth-watering mezze-style Lebanese dishes. If fresh pasta and Italian sandwiches tick the box, take a seat at the communal benches and order from Terroni Pastificio or nip outside to order a taste of the sea from Savages Mussels, followed by a sweet and sticky dessert from Stacks Pancakes and Shakes.

In the evening, the streets of Macclesfield come alive with a buzzing food and drinks scene. Tempranillo, sited on the cobbled Back Wallgate, is a cosy bar and tapas restaurant reflecting the soul of Spain. Offering a selection of hand-picked Spanish wines, sherries, beers, and spirits paired with expertly created tapas to share, it receives consistently positive reviews. Salt Bar on nearby Church Street, welcomes diners with its Scandi vibes and seasonal dishes created with fresh, local ingredients. Finish with a nightcap at The Fountain on Park Green, opened by the Bollington Brewing Company.

Shop

While Macclesfield, like many other Cheshire towns, has struggled in recent years due to the closure of many independent and chain stores, it is working hard to reinvigorate its high street with the Town Centre Recovery Plan. With a strong focus on shopping local the monthly Treacle Market plays an integral role in welcoming regional artisans and visitors to the town on the last Sunday of every month. Established in 2010, the market stretches from the cobbled Market Place, the Old Butter Market, St Michael’s churchyard, and surrounding streets, to include upwards of 160 stalls.

Other notable shopping opportunities in the town include Scoop and Scales at The Old Sunday School, an impressive community-led zero waste co-operative, Arighi Bianchi, for the finest luxury homewares and Cinta Gifts on Chestergate. Located at Clarence Mill in Bollington, adjacent to Café Waterside overlooking the Macclesfield Canal, the Northern Makes Gallery is an airy space home to contemporary British artists showcasing their work to the public.

Walk

Macclesfield’s unique position allows unrivalled access to some of the finest walks in the county, as well as convenient links to the mighty Peak District National Park covering the southern end of the Pennines. Spanning 555 square miles, this outdoor adventure playground of peaks and troughs invites walkers and cyclists keen to explore the miles of routes and off-the-beaten-track trails.

Just two miles from the town centre, Tegg’s Nose Country Park offers one of the finest vantage points in Cheshire. The 380m hill climb to the summit of Tegg’s Nose is suitable for even younger walkers, and those that ascend to its high point are rewarded by uninterrupted views across the Cheshire Plain towards the Welsh Hills beyond. Close by, Macclesfield Forest incorporating Trentabank and Ridgegate Reservoirs, presents a network of picturesque walking trails to enjoy alongside the opportunity to spot red deer and water birds and has the largest heronry in the UK.

After a day of activity, those exploring the area may wish to stop at Blaze Farm just outside the hamlet of Wildboarclough for award-winning ice cream, homemade cakes, and access to a network of family-friendly nature trails that zig-zag across the farm.

In the Spotlight – Mika Johnson and Dan Hardman (Yas Bean)

I fell in love with Macclesfield some years ago for its underbelly of passionate creatives. My husband and I were drawn to the town in part for the local artisans. Since opening our own shop we have been positively lifted by many of the businesses here; there is a strong sense of community. The people of Macclesfield love to support independents and this ethos helps all the small entrepreneurs in the town to grow. Nestled right at the foot of the Peak District it is a great mixture of countryside and amenities, Macclesfield is a great destination.

Why I Love it here – Charlotte Ashley (@littlecheshirefoodie)

Living in Macclesfield makes you feel part of a large, family community that is steeped in history. The rise of independent bars, restaurants, cafés and shops demonstrates the support that locals have for this town. The monthly Treacle Market is fantastic, offering small businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and to welcome newcomers to Macclesfield. I enjoy exploring the many countryside walks and parks and always make use of the brilliant transport links we have to Manchester and London. Whether I am strolling down the cobbled streets to enjoy local produce in a café or supporting the Silkmen when they are playing, I will always be grateful for living in this picturesque town.

Reasons to live here

Nick Longworth, branch manager, Gascoigne Halman, Macclesfield, says:

Macclesfield is a fantastic town to live in. Surrounded by stunning countryside at the foothills of the Pennines, Macclesfield has it all. Excellent road links serve the area in addition to the mainline railway link to London that has you in Euston station in an hour and 45 mins and there is easy access to Manchester International Airport. Excellent private and public schools serve the area, as well as a higher education centre and the area is well blessed with a wide variety of mainline shopping as well as artisan stalls and festivals.

In addition, there is a wide variety of restaurants and a popular indoor food hall. With such a diverse location comes a diverse housing stock from purpose-built apartments to mill conversions to weavers' cottages to large country mansions and smallholdings as well as an emerging new-build market. Call our Macclesfield office to see what is on offer:

01625 511367

One to buy

Chambers Farm Macclesfield Forest, Macclesfield

Price: £ 1.1million

A substantial detached farmhouse nestled in a sheltered Peak Park valley. While the situation is semi-rural, it is close to Macclesfield's transport links and the thriving spa town of Buxton. Chambers Farm offers versatile accommodation with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including the bedroom and bathroom within the self-contained ground floor cottage, which serves as either additional accommodation to the house or a separate holiday let. In addition, there are two large barns, one recently refurbished, and grounds approaching three acres, including mature gardens and grazing land.

Gascoigne Halman, Macclesfield

01625 511 367

gascoignehalman.co.uk



