5 reasons to move to the Peak District

Hazy summer days, Bank Holiday weekends, half-terms... our stunning Peak District is often the first port of call for individuals and families looking to spend some quality time and make memories.

But what if you could have that every day? Here are five reasons why a permanent move to the Peak District could be the best decision you’ll ever make.

Variety is the spice of life

We often think of the Peak District holistically but the truth is each village and town are unique, benefitting from their own specific character, charm and idiosyncrasies.

Whether you’re interested in being part of a larger community such as in Matlock, Ashbourne, Bakewell and Buxton or wish to embrace a true rural haven such as Chelmorton, Elton, Tissington or Ashford-in-the-Water – do a bit of research and you’ll find an area of the Peak perfect for you and your requirements.

Community spirit

We’re all acquainted with fictional rural idylls such as those depicted in The Archers, but community spirit is a reality in the Peak District.

The majority of towns and villages here have long-standing community initiatives, hubs (such as perfect country pubs with friendly locals) and traditions and Peak District folk are generally regarded as a friendly, approachable bunch.

Take in the famous well dressings at Tissington or the equally loved Christmas celebrations in Castleton, for example, and you’ll soon realise the close-knit spirit that exists within the Peak that you arguably don’t get in larger towns and cities outside the region.

Connectivity

Whilst much of the Peak District is rural, the area benefits, on the whole, from regular public transport, which means that the majority of Peak District settlements are not isolated.

Regular bus routes and train services connect much of the Peak and beyond – Edale, for example, is just 35 minutes by train from to Sheffield and just 44 minutes using the same mode of transport from Manchester.

Broadband initiatives over the course of the past decade also continue to ensure ever-increasing swathes of the Peak District enjoy internet access and effective connectivity – although ‘blackspots’ naturally still exist in remote areas.

Mental and physical health

Countless studies have shown that spending time in the great outdoors and experiencing beautiful scenery and nature can have a profoundly positive effect on an individual’s mental health, whilst promoting a greater sense of wellbeing and helping reduce anxiety.

Not only can having the beautiful landscapes of the Peak on your doorstep increase mental wellbeing, it can also lead to a more active lifestyle to encourage physical fitness, with so much to see and explore.

The perfect base

You could quite happily be self-contained within the Peak District’s boundaries but for those wanting or needing to access other areas of the country, the Peak District is perfectly located geographically.

Sheffield, Manchester, Derby and Stoke-on-Trent are just four cities that are within easy reach from various boundary points, the North of England is easily accessible, whilst London is only around two-and-a-half hours away by train.

Add to the mix East Midlands Airport to the south east of the Peak and it’s clear that even if you’re looking to move to the area for peace and tranquillity, you’re never far from where you need to get to.