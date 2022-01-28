Why Hope Valley is a great place to live

Where the River Noe meets Peakshole Water you’ll find Hope, a glorious little village nestled in the heart of the Peak District.

Beautiful scenery and spectacular landmarks to visit erupt from every side of this picturesque hamlet, the centre of the stunning Hope Valley – one of the most popular areas of the county.

Whilst Hope Valley is a smorgasbord of opportunity and delights, Hope itself has plenty to offer residents and visitors alike.

The village benefits from a selection of charming and characterful pubs and cafes and places an emphasis on local produce, including greengrocers, farm shops and a butcher, whilst the Old Hall Hotel on Market Place, a 16th century coaching inn, warmly welcomes visitors to eat, drink and stay.

The distinctive Hope Cement Works - Credit: Wesley Kristopher Photography

Hope has a proud cultural heritage and, as with other Derbyshire villages such as Tissington, is well known for its spectacular well dressings, whilst the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festivals are also popular, offering over 50 different real ales and ciders from around the Peak District.

Head slightly out of Hope and into the wider Hope Valley and you’ll find equally attractive places to visit, all offering plenty to see and do – including numerous accommodation options from high end hotels to camping sites.

Such neighbouring villages include Hathersage, Castleton, Bamford and Brough, the latter of which is home to the remains of the Roman Fort of Navio.

Whether you’re looking to visit or put down roots, it’s safe to say that wherever you find yourself across the Hope Valley, you’ll be pleased to be there.

Explore:

Win Hill is one of many landmarks on Hope's doorstep - Credit: Gary Wallis

In reality, you could write a whole book on things to explore in the Hope Valley – not least the number of breath-taking walks that can be enjoyed in the area.

Many of these popular walks can begin in Hope itself, branching off into numerous directions to iconic Peak District National Park locations such as Edale, Lose Hill and Win Hill.

Aside from Hope itself there are, as mentioned, plenty of close by villages to enjoy, with highlights including Castleton and its show caves as well as nearby Peveril Castle.

Hathersage, the largest of the Hope Valley villages, is also within easy distance, as is the famous plague village of Eyam.

Or you could just stay put in Hope itself and take in all the delightful hospitality and stunning scenery this lovely village has to offer.

Properties:

Hope Valley is home to beautiful properties - Credit: Gary Wallis

The average price for property in the Hope Valley in the past 12 months stood at £450,702 according to real estate company Rightmove (www.rightmove.co.uk), whilst Zoopla (www.zoopla.co.uk) suggests that the average property in Hope village was £407,714 in the same time period.

According to Zoopla’s figures, detached properties in Hope averaged £672,500, semi-detached £348,333 and terraced houses £232,000.

A train journey from Hope to Sheffield takes just under half an hour, with regular trains throughout the day, whilst Buxton lies only 30 minutes or so away by car along the A6.

Hope has its own primary school, aptly named Hope Primary School, which is recognised as ‘Good’ by Ofsted, whilst there are additional education providers across neighbouring villages.