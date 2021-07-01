Quality homes with superb open spaces

Published: 12:55 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM July 1, 2021

The Grasmere is a much sought after, four bedroom detached home, ideal for a growing family. - Credit: Oakmere Homes

Oakmere stands out not only for its luxury and unique approach, but for its reputation in delivering quality and high specification homes.

What makes The Paddocks so desirable is the way the family-run company has blended the development so seamlessly into its surroundings, with careful planning to help wildlife habitats flourish.

The development of two, three and four bedroom family homes and bungalows offer all the benefits of an envious lifestyle in a unique setting, with attractive exteriors including natural slate roofs, spacious driveways and generous gardens.

Sales manager Emma Sanderson says: ‘From the moment you enter an Oakmere home, you will be greeted with spacious open-plan living and an array of signature design features.

'Our homes come with individually deigned German-manufactured LEICHT kitchens with integrated NEFF appliances, and our luxurious bathrooms and en suites feature high quality brands including Roca, Bristan and Deva with stylish ceramics by Johnson Tiles.

‘As well as being sustainable, our homes are energy efficient, reassuringly airtight and highly insulated, so our homes will save you money and you’ll be helping the environment with a new build that is greener and more economical to run.

'We believe that where we live plays a key role in shaping our lives. The better the setting, the happier we feel.'

The team at Oakmere have been creating these beautifully-designed homes throughout Cumbria, Lancashire and the Ribble Valley for more than 35 years, going from strength to strength to create a now well-established and renowned reputation.

The Paddocks is ideally situated to the south of the historic city of Lancaster, on the River Lune. It's an enviable location, being close to Morecambe Bay, just 20 miles from the Lake District and with the Forest of Bowland, an area of outstanding natural beauty, to the east.

Emma adds: 'Lancaster is a charming city offering something for everyone, whether you enjoy exploring the countryside with ample walks, experiencing great entertainment or delving into Lancashire’s varied and ancient history.'

To register your interest or make an appointment, call new homes advisor Joanne Harrison on 07917 869370 or visit oakmerehomes.co.uk