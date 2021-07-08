Published: 6:57 PM July 8, 2021

If you’re keen to make a move to the West Sussex coast, these small seaside towns and villages have a lot to offer

Selsey

If long walks on the beach, a dip in the sea and serene afternoons spent observing wildlife sounds like the ideal way to spend your days then Selsey could be just the place for you. This seaside town, which is approximately seven miles from Chichester, is situated on the southernmost point of the Manhood Peninsula, so it feels a bit like being on your own island. There are miles of beaches and the waters are rated Excellent. Plus, there are two rugged nature reserves on the doorstep: RSPB Pagham Harbour and Medmerry.

Property: Properties in Selsey fetched an average of £337,624 over the last year, according to Rightmove. Estate agents on the high street are Henry Adams, Selsey Properties Lettings and Astons Of Sussex.

Schools: Seal Primary Academy (Ofsted rated Good) Medmerry Primary School (Good) and The Academy, Selsey (Good) are options for the youngsters.

Dining and entertainment: The town has a rich fishing heritage and is famous for its seafood, including Selsey crab. You can try the local catch of the day at gastropub The Lifeboat Inn on Albion Road, as well as the family-run Potters, which prides itself on its locally and sustainably caught crab and lobster.

The trial run: There’s a good range of places to stay, from the seven-bedroom self-catering holiday home, Selsey Beach House (it’s steps from the sea and has a hot tub and heated swimming pool) to camping ground Warner Farm Touring Park, which offers pitches from £35.

Lancing

This village in the Adur district is a great choice for those who want an equal slice of coast and countryside due to its position between the South Downs and the sea. About four miles east of Worthing, residents can make the most of the great outdoors. Top attractions include Lancing Sailing Club, which offers training programmes for budding sailors of all ages and organises races from April through to November. Architecture fans and take a tour of Lancing College Chapel, which is a shining example of the Gothic revival style. Stretch your legs at Lancing Beach Green, a popular park that’s right on the beach.

Property: Lancing properties had an overall average price of £306,245 over the last year, according to Rightmove. Estate agents to contact include Robert Luff & Co Lancing Estate Agents and Fox & Sons Estate Agents.

Schools: For younger years there’s North Lancing Primary School (Ofsted rated Good) and North Lancing Primary School (Good). Independent school Lancing College enrols kids from nursery age up to 18 years.

Dining and entertainment: For a meal with sea views, from a kilo of mussels to vegan burgers, head to Perch on Lancing Beach. Lancing Village Market, located south of the railway crossing gates on South Street down to the junction with Chester Avenue, runs seasonally with stalls brimming with local goods and food, as well as community group stalls and entertainment.

The trial run: Beach Green Hotel puts you right at the heart of Lancing and has sea-view rooms and suites.

Pagham

A popular spot for water sports fans, this picturesque village with its shingle beach is just a hop and a skip away from Bognor Regis. You can take part in a variety of on-the-water activities off the coast, such as windsurfing and snorkelling. Pagham Yacht Club sails from March to October and offers lessons to those aged eight and over. Plus, you can take part in fishing all year round. Go and see if you can spot the black-tailed godwits and little egrets on the wetlands of Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve.

Property: Properties in Pagham had an overall average price of £348,206 over the last year, according to Rightmove. Whitlocks Estate Agents is a good port of call.

Schools: Nearby schools include Rose Green Infant School (Ofsted rated Good) and Rose Green Junior School (Good).

Dining and entertainment: Pagham Beach Café will win you over with its retro interiors and rock n' roll memorabilia. For traditional pub fare, head to The Lamb Inn, which has three gardens for alfresco dining with mains such as chargrilled rump and homemade pie.

The trial run: Get a taste of seaside living by renting Pagham Bach House, which is a luxurious choice for families, sleeping up to six. The beachfront Haven Church Farm Holiday Village has dog-friendly caravans and lodges with fun facilities including pools, bars and restaurants.