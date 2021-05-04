Published: 11:27 AM May 4, 2021

Rowney Priory in Dane End near Ware has come on the market for the first time in 43 years - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A ‘truly special property' with a 'fascinating history’ has come onto the Hertfordshire property market for the first time in over 40 years.

Rowney Priory in Dane End near Ware was founded as an abbey for Benedictine nuns in 1164 but was stripped of its religious status by Henry VIII.



It then became a private home, attracting owners including Irish composer Sir Michael William Balfe (best known for his opera The Bohemian Girl).

The Grade II listed Victorian manor house now on the site includes a main house with three bedrooms, wine cellar and cart lodge with four garages and double car port.

There's also a two-bedroomed annexe, summer house, 10-acre garden and parkland, plus 13 acre woodland.

The property also has guest accommodation in the form of three apartments - two with two bedrooms and one with three bedrooms.

Agents Strutt and Parker said: ‘We're so lucky to work with houses that have such a rich past and that create such wonderful family homes for today; they're entirely unique.'

Guide price: £3.95m

