Why you should move to Ripponden

The small village of Ripponden is on the up and really packs a punch with it's offerings to the local community and tourists.

Nestled in the breathtaking Ryburn Valley at the top of the Pennines with Leeds to the east and Manchester to the west, it’s the perfect half-way house for city commuters, with Britain’s highest motorway junction giving access to the M62 just a couple of miles away.

The former industrial history of the Calder Valley is visible all around, as many of the old mills from the industrial age still stand and have been turned into stylish apartments and offices - so that authentic Yorkshire look remains.

Ripponden - Credit: David Birchall

Award winning writer Sally Wainwright grew up just down the road in Kebroyd and based her hit TV shows Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley in the area. Other TV favourites like Cold Feet and Brassic have also utilised the amazing locations Ripponden has to offer and down the road in Halifax, Samuel L. Jackson was filming for his Hollywood blockbuster

The centre of Ripponden has a bustling parade of independent shops with a real family feel. There’s a whole range of services on offer - from beauty treatments at Mollie's, a hair salon at Olivia’s and lush interior design at Emma Kay & Co to dazzling bespoke bathroom designers, Water Rooms, run by father and son John and Jason. There’s also a nod to the most Yorkshire of kitchenware - the Aga – with White's Aga proudly showing the latest models. Coming out of the pandemic has seen a whole range of new shops open including Ryburn Valley Records run by Neil and Barbara Morse. She's originally from Ripponden but had been living in Macclesfield where they have their other record shop and she's seen a change in the village. 'It's great to see everything that is on offer and the event that was held by the bridge recently was just incredible, the turn-out from people shows that they want us to succeed. It feels like things are coming to life after the pandemic and we are all working together.

This view is echoed by Ray Nicholls who runs Ripponden Wine Company and is now involved in the community with the Parish Council, Ripponden Business Network and the organising committee for Ripponden Markets. 'If you have a great local business, people do want to support you. We have a lot of footfall with commuters passing through, a really good community feeling has built up post pandemic and we are looking to attract even more independent retailers to the village. Exciting times.'

Explore

Ripponden landscape - Credit: David Birchall

The bracing Pennines in all their wild beauty are great for the soul, a beautiful backdrop to clear the mind and reset. Pack your walking boots if you’re on a weekend stop-over for a hike around Baitings Resevoir. Or you can walk the old railway line from Ripponden to Sowerby Bridge passing through Kebroyd and Triangle, and find plenty of places to quench your thirst at either end.

There's a lot of variety if you want to sample the food in this part of Yorkshire. The Fleece Inn sits majestically at the top of Ripponden Bank overlooking the Ryburn Valley. Pull up a chair in front of a roaring fire and dig into traditional pub grub with great beer or sit outside on the terrace and take in the panoramic views. For a Friday night family takeaway, Elliott’s Craft Pizza does brisk business, and the well-loved Lion occupies a prime spot in the heart of Ripponden. A short drive takes you to fantastic food at Gimbals or Engine Social in Sowerby Bridge or something a bit more spicy at The Cinnamon Lounge in Rishworth. Don’t forget nearby Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge – both full of fantastic, quirky shops and sites to explore.

There are plenty of places to use as a base if you’re exploring and want a rural rather than a city stay. Over The Bridge Bed & Breakfast, The Fleece and The Lion all have rooms in the centre of Ripponden but if you want to be up on the hills, try The Alma Inn at Cottonstones or The Griffin at Barkisland. For some ‘me’ time, Thurst House Farm has a range of relaxing treatments and therapies to help you unwind and top up your wellbeing. There’s also a whole range of cottagesto rest, try Top Barn at Rishworth, Crabtree Barn, or Cob Clough Head Farm.

Bag a Property

Ripponden - Credit: David Birchall

The history of the Ryburn Valley is rich, and that’s reflected in the housing. There are many properties dating from the industrial age, and terraced houses in the main part of Ripponden offer good, solid affordability. Former mills have been converted into luxury apartments for professionals, but this part of Calderdale has also become desirable for the retired and downsizers. The further on to the moors you get, the more grand the surroundings become. With a house built in the 17th or 18th century you could very easily become your very own Lord or Lady of the manor.

Education is well catered for with primary schools in all the villages, as well as the option of the independent Heathfield Preparatory and Rishworth schools. Just a couple of miles toward Sowerby Bridge is Ryburn Valley High School which has featured on the CBBC show ‘Our School’ and will be seen on the forthcoming series of Happy Valley.

With a local doctor’s surgery at Brig Royd, good public transport links, a village-centre supermarket and a larger one just a couple of miles away - and Halifax Town Centre around a fifteen minute drive - Ripponden really does give you that feeling of country living, but within touching distance of all the local amenities you need.

Town Life

Emma Kay - Credit: John Foster

Emma Kay is the owner of Emma Kay and Co Interior Design and has been in Ripponden for just over ten years

'I think a lot of people became more invested in shopping with businesses locally. Just this week a customer came in and commented on what a lovely shop this is and had never been in - now she understands about shopping locally and helping what's on her doorstep. We are also very lucky that there is a complementary offering in such a small place. For your home - you can get a kitchen, bathroom, and the interior all designed in such a small distance.

'It's a real gem, so beautiful with the surroundings of the hills and walks. Amenities wise, great schools, restaurants, a good community spirit too. A lot of people end up here to raise a family and have somewhere to be out of Yorkshire and Lancashire's main conurbations. There are a lot of positives about Ripponden.'

