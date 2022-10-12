Why you should move to Rochdale

Rochdale is full of history, surrounded by dramatic countryside and has been at the centre of a multi-million-pound regeneration programme which should ensure its future is bright

Rochdale is gaining a reputation as a super place to live and that’s reflected in the fact that house prices here are among the fastest growing anywhere around Manchester. The town is just 14 miles from the city centre and its great motorway, tram, bus and train routes means the city can be reached in less than 20 minutes. It’s attracting manufacturing, creative and digital industries – there are 14 business parks – and with over 85% of schools achieving, ‘Good’ or, ‘Outstanding’ status, it’s no surprise Rochdale is so popular with families.

The town is surrounded by the West Pennine moors, and there are also plenty of green spaces within the town: 12 of is parks have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award and most have lakes, playparks, leisure activities and some hold bandstand concerts. The town centre Memorial Garden – with its fountain, artwork and sensory area – provides much to enjoy. The glorious Hollingworth Lake is perfect for picnics and water sports won the 2021 Trip Advisor Visitor Award. Healey Dell Nature Reserve is also stunning and its tearoom, lit by Edwardian chandeliers, is pretty special too.

There are several town trails to explore; take a guided tour or stroll around yourself. Try taking in the many historic buildings, stopping by the wonderfully restored bridge – with its visible timeline layers – to see the kingfishers and otters that gather here. As you walk, look out for the amazing professional murals depicting animals, workers and the Duke of Wellington.

Follow the purple plaques to discover more about Rochdale’s most famous daughter, Gracie Fields, or choose the blue ones to learn about Rochdale’s general history. An easy walk along the restored canal tow path is pleasant and you can carry on to Manchester if the fancy takes you. The famous Cotton Famine Road Walk, recalling desperate times in Rochdale’s past, offers breath-taking views and a sense of history.

The Pennine Bridleway was the first of its type and is great for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. For cyclists who want to test themselves, there is what is described as a ‘challenging’ 10- or 20-mile loop that begins at Hollingworth Lake.

The regenerated Rochdale Riverside, with its cinema complex and larger chain stores, is a great place to shop. It also hosts an Artisan Market on the second Saturday of the month, with local foods and crafts. Rochdale also has independent shops, stocking everything from clothing and perfume to homeware and gifts.

There’s a good choice of dining opportunities: historic pubs serving cask ales and an astonishing range of spirits, as well as fashionable micro-breweries and wine bars. Cuisines include taco bars; Italian, Asian, classic American and modern and traditional British. If you just want something lighter, several coffee shops serve soup, sandwiches and home-made cake.

The town buzzes with social activity. Visit the Gracie Fields theatre or the Curtain Theatre, built in 1925, which is having an Open Day on August 27. There is also a series of concerts held in St Mary in the Baum and at St Chad’s and the Heywood Centre has a varied programme of events. Rochdale boasts hundreds of groups and societies, covering everything from wine-making and creative writing to scuba diving and amateur dramatics.

Historic Rochdale Town Hall - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lots to see and do

Touchstones Museum and Art Gallery is the best place to learn more about Rochdale’s history. It tells the tales of pre-historic settlements and the town’s industrial heyday; as well as famous inhabitants like the poet, Tim Bobbin, the campaigner John Bright and, of course, Gracie Fields. It’s all helped along with interactive exhibits and a tiny cinema in which to watch reels of ‘Our Gracie’. It’s got a good café too. This autumn, the art gallery will host, ‘Mischief’, a textile exhibition by Liz Collins.

People travel from all over the world to Toad Lane, to visit the birthplace of the Co-Operative movement: the visitor book reads like a Who’s Who with signatures from visitors including the Pope and the Queen. You can experience the original shop, as well as exploring the story in the adjoining gallery.

Rochdale Town Hall is one of the finest examples of Victorian architecture – Hitler admired it so much, he had plans to transport it to Germany. It’s closed at the moment, undergoing a multi-million-pound regeneration programme, in order to make it one of the best visitor attractions in the north. The hoardings around it give useful information about what’s happening inside. Famously, peregrines nest in the Town Hall but alternative accommodation has been found until they can return.





