Films shot in Surrey: From Marvel superheroes to WWI epics

Published: 9:00 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM June 22, 2021

The Waverley Abbey Ruins have featured in many films over the years from the Cate Blanchett starring historical epic Elizabeth, the Golden Age to the buddy cop comedy Hot Fuzz starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost - Credit: Tristram Biggs

Surrey is a filmmaking hotspot, in part because it is the home of famous film studios such as Shepperton Studios and Longcross Studios but also because of all of the beautiful landscapes and eye-catching architecture that can be found all over the county.

The diverse range of films that have shot in Surrey includes Marvel Cinematic Universe movies such as Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy to historical dramas like Legend starring Tom Hardy as the Kray Twins and most recently, the 2021 Disney live-action film Cruella starring Emma Stone was shot at Shepperton.

