Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Places to Live

The best places to view bluebells in Cheshire

Logo Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 10:15 AM March 26, 2021    Updated: 10:25 AM March 26, 2021
Burton-Mere-Bluebells-by-Ron-S-defd7d73

Let us know where you have seen bluebells in Cheshire

Bluebell Cottage, Dutton, Weaver Vale

A wonderful woodland bluebell spread, owned and looked after by former BBC Gardener of the Year, Sue Beesley. The garden and nursery is looking to re-open after the lockdown on April 14th, with entry via a pre-purchased online ticket only. 
www.bluebellcottage.co.uk.


Cheshire Wildlife Trust nature reserves

The Trust’s woodland reserves, many of which are 400-year old ancient woodlands, boast carpets of bluebells and other spring wildflowers.  Gowy Meadows near Ellesmere Port is one such example.
www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlife/reserves


Rode Hall, Alsager

Every the Old Wood is taken over by a carpet of lilac haze. The estate’s delightful bluebell walk is one of the best in the county. The summer season at Rode Hall is expected to begin on April 7th, so you should be able to catch the bluebells before they go.
www.rodehall.co.uk


Arley Hall 

The annual Bluebell Walks bring in quite a crowd. Here visitors are taken on a guided tour through the estates aptly named Big Wood where paths take you through the scenic delights of glade upon glade of these stunning wildflowers.  The guided bluebell walks are expected to run on the weekends of 24th-25th April and 2nd -3rd May
 www.arleyhallandgardens.com


Bluebells at Dunham Massey

Dunham Massey 

As the flowers in the Winter Garden begin to fail, bluebells replace them and provide a fine foreground meadow, while behind them standing resplendent through the trees, glimpses of the Manor House complete a picture postcard view. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunham-massey


Send us your photos of bluebells around Cheshire at photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk 




Most Read

  1. 1 Win a Briston Clubmaster Classic watch worth £265
  2. 2 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
  3. 3 7 magical bluebell walks in Devon
  1. 4 Bluebell walks in Dorset: 8 of the best places to go
  2. 5 Try this beautiful Mill Hill walk recommended by a park ranger
  3. 6 Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun
  4. 7 Discover the legend behind the greatest Sherlock Holmes mystery
  5. 8 Property of the month: Garden House, Nazeing Park
  6. 9 Competition: Win a watercolour painting of the Rodings by artist James Merriott
  7. 10 9 of the prettiest places to spot bluebells in Somerset
Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

Masons of Yorkshire - Special Edition Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
The real John Daniel with children Uley village

Cotswold Life

Why was there a gorilla living in a Cotswold village?

Katie Jarvis

Logo Icon
Flatford Mill Easter egg hunts

Suffolk Magazine

Easter egg hunts in Suffolk: National Trust trails

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Essex coastal walks: From Frinton to Walton-on-the-Naze is delightful stretch of coastline

Essex Life

Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best

Fred Humphries

person
Comments powered by Disqus