The best places to view bluebells in Cheshire

Published: 10:15 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM March 26, 2021

Let us know where you have seen bluebells in Cheshire

Bluebell Cottage, Dutton, Weaver Vale

A wonderful woodland bluebell spread, owned and looked after by former BBC Gardener of the Year, Sue Beesley. The garden and nursery is looking to re-open after the lockdown on April 14th, with entry via a pre-purchased online ticket only.

www.bluebellcottage.co.uk.





Cheshire Wildlife Trust nature reserves

The Trust’s woodland reserves, many of which are 400-year old ancient woodlands, boast carpets of bluebells and other spring wildflowers. Gowy Meadows near Ellesmere Port is one such example.

www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlife/reserves





Rode Hall, Alsager

Every the Old Wood is taken over by a carpet of lilac haze. The estate’s delightful bluebell walk is one of the best in the county. The summer season at Rode Hall is expected to begin on April 7th, so you should be able to catch the bluebells before they go.

www.rodehall.co.uk





Arley Hall

The annual Bluebell Walks bring in quite a crowd. Here visitors are taken on a guided tour through the estates aptly named Big Wood where paths take you through the scenic delights of glade upon glade of these stunning wildflowers. The guided bluebell walks are expected to run on the weekends of 24th-25th April and 2nd -3rd May

www.arleyhallandgardens.com





Dunham Massey

As the flowers in the Winter Garden begin to fail, bluebells replace them and provide a fine foreground meadow, while behind them standing resplendent through the trees, glimpses of the Manor House complete a picture postcard view. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunham-massey





Send us your photos of bluebells around Cheshire at photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk











