Wet and wild days out in Surrey

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2021    Updated: 8:12 AM June 23, 2021
Get your wakeboard on in Chertsey (Photo: RWND/David Wren)

Surrey may be a landlocked county, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of places to get close to the water.

From the thrills of wakeboarding to leisurely riverboat journeys and lazing on lakes in pedalos, Surrey’s got rivers, lakes, waterways and outdoor pools to explore

Earlswood Lakes

Earlswood Lakes, Woodhatch Road, Reigate RH2 7QH

Enjoy a summers afternoon out on pedalos or rowing boats upon the beautiful lakes at Earlswood Common. Find out more information here.

Guildford Lido

Lido Rd, Guildford GU1 1HB

Get ready to make a splash at Guildford Lido, a glorious Olympic sized heated outdoor pool that has served the county since it opened back in 1933. So whether you're looking for a serious outdoor swim or a little fun on the slides, it’s the place to be. Find out more information here.

Thorpe Lakes

Thorpe Road, Chertsey KT16 8PH

Learn to wakeboard or wakeski if you're looking for an extreme adrenaline rush this summer, or perhaps you fancy tackling the inflated aqua park obstacle course. Find out more information here.

Turks River Tours

Turks, Thames Side, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1PX

Enjoy the river life with a ride on one of the majestic Mississippi or English style cruisers. It's the most luxurious way to unwind on a glorious summers day, plus dogs are welcome on board, so bring along your four-legged friend. Find out more information here.

Buckland Park Lake

Park Drive, Betchworth RH3 7FE

One of the largest bodies of water in Surrey, Buckland Park Lake is a perfect location to get active with so many options available such as Open Water Swimming, canoeing, Stand-up Paddle Boarding or fishing.

At the weekend refuel after some vigorous swimming or canoeing at El Rocinante, the lagoon-side mobile set up which has light bites and drinks or step inside The Reverie, a relaxed restaurant for something a little more substantial.

Dapdune Wharf

Wharf Rd, Guildford GU1 4RR

Enjoy a National Trust boat ride along this stunning waterway or perhaps you're looking for something more action-packed, if that's the case then get stand-up paddleboarding with the Surrey Hills Adventure Company

