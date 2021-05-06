Published: 1:40 PM May 6, 2021

You are never far from stunning landscapes in Derbyshire - Credit: Gary Wallis

Location, location, location – it's a well-worn phrase but it is well-worn for a reason.

Moving house - whether a short or long distance - is no small undertaking.

When looking to up sticks, the area we identify is equally, if not more, important than the bricks and mortar of the properties we consider purchasing.

Derbyshire, with all its beauty and potential, is a county where many locals spend their entire lives.

Equally, it’s a place that is eminently desirable for those living further afield, with many choosing the county as their adopted home.

Here are five reasons why Derbyshire is a perfect county to settle and build a future - whatever stage of life you are at.

Geography

Derby is one of the UK’s most central cities, while wider Derbyshire is in the heart of the East Midlands, making it a prime destination to put down roots.

Towns such as Chesterfield are often referred to as a ‘gateway to the North’ - with neighbouring Sheffield just a 15-minute train journey away.

Major cities such as Nottingham, Leicester, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the aforementioned Sheffield are all in commutable distance.

Whether the advantage lies in having close work connections or the desire to be within easy distance of family and friends across the country, Derbyshire is the perfect location in ensuring you’re never too far from where you need to be.

Peak District

Bakewell, one of Derbyshire's most desirable towns to live - Credit: Gary Wallis

Much of the Peak District lies in Derbyshire, making the county truly one of the most beautiful, unique and stunning in the UK.

As more people appreciate the importance of a healthy work/life balance and a new appreciation for how crucial mental health is, having the Peak District and all its magnificence on your door step is a serious plus point when deciding your next move.

Many of Derbyshire’s most desirable living locations such as Bakewell, Buxton, Castleton and picturesque villages like Tissington, Edale and Hathersage lie within the UK’s first National Park’s boundaries.

However, wherever you decide to make home in Derbyshire, you’re never far away from breathtaking and unrivalled scenery and landscapes.

Education

Derbyshire is home to a number of renowned and historic educational institutions that boast an eclectic mix of successful alumni.

Repton, Derby Grammar School, Ockbrook School, S. Anselm’s and, just over the Staffordshire border, Abbotsholme are all successful, long-established public schools, while the county’s state provision is also excellent and plentiful.

Further Education is also thriving in the county, with institutions such as the University of Derby, Landau Forte College and Chesterfield College amongst many others popular with students looking to get on in life.

Historic Repton School, one of the county's many celebrated academic institutions - Credit: Gary Wallis

Transport

As previously eluded to, Derbyshire is perfectly situated when it comes to location and travel.

The MI connects the county to the rest of the country, while Derbyshire’s rail network is extensive. In fact, a train from Derby to London will take you a little over an hour and a half.

East Midlands Airport, in Castle Donington, Derbyshire, is an international airport with flights to an extensive list of locations across the globe and is one of the country’s busiest cargo hubs, with a reputation for getting business done.

Innovation

Derbyshire is a focal point for UK innovation and has been described by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney as a ‘bellwether’ for the UK economy.

Rich in history and heritage, the Silk Mill in Derby was one of the world’s oldest factories, while Richard Arkwright’s mills in Cromford were arguably the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Derbyshire, and Derby in particular, has continued its reputation for an innovation hub and many exciting career opportunities exist with some of the world’s largest companies which have a significant presence in the city – such as Rolls-Royce, Bombardier and Toyota.

We all have boxes that need ticking when it comes to moving house and much depends on our own personal circumstances. However, whatever your reasons for making a move, Derbyshire surely ticks more boxes than most.

It is, in a nutshell, a beautiful part of the world to live.