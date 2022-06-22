5 benefits of country living at this new Gloucestershire housing development

Promotion

Sandalwood Green is a new Gloucestershire development with 50 four and five-bedroom homes. - Credit: Bellway Homes

Few things are more exciting than purchasing a new home, especially if you’re moving to the countryside.

Sandalwood Green is a brand-new site developed by Bellway, with 50 new build homes located on the outskirts of Gloucester - with close proximity to fantastic schools and leisure facilities.

“From May onwards, the first show home at Sandalwood Green will be open to visitors,” shares Carly Maidment, sales manager at Bellway Wales. “The five-bedroom Watchmaker property boasts four double bedrooms, two of which feature en-suite shower rooms, and a spacious open plan kitchen. It’s the perfect home for a family looking to establish roots in Gloucestershire.”

Below, Carly reveals the benefits of moving to this stylish new housing development and the best attractions to visit in Gloucestershire.

From May onwards, the Watchmaker showhome will be open to viewings from prospective residents. - Credit: Bellway Homes

1. Living the quiet life in Gloucestershire

Nestled within the small, picturesque village of Hempsted, Sandalwood Green offers its residents a relaxing countryside lifestyle, without having to make any sacrifices. There are plenty of country ambles and scenic areas within walking distance of the development, whilst still having all the amenities of a city centre on your doorstep.

“Homeowners at Sandalwood Green can experience the best of both worlds when it comes to their lifestyle,” Carly explains. “Situated in a serene village near the banks of the River Severn, people can feel safe and secure in their homes whilst only being a five-minute drive away from the vibrant shopping centres, restaurants and theatres in Gloucester.”

2. Great transport links

A common compromise of deciding to live outside of a city is the time it takes to travel to work or school. Sometimes even reaching a motorway or train station can be a challenge – which is what makes Sandalwood Green such an attractive area for commuters.

“The close proximity to Gloucester train station is very useful for reaching cities like Cheltenham and Bristol,” says Carly. “There are plenty of options for those who would like to live in the countryside but still want a short commute to work."

3. A variety of local shops and restaurants

There are plenty of choices for shoppers nearby, whether you need to pick up a few essentials or are looking to spend a few hours browsing. Eastgate shopping centre is just a mile and a half from Sandalwood Green, offering high-end fashion shops, food and drink outlets as well as the Eastgate market.

“Just next door in Hempsted, there’s a number of friendly corner shops stocking milk, bread and anything else you may need on short notice,” explains Carly.

“To the north of the development, along Hempsted Lane, towards the city centre, you have Gloucester Quays. This is one of the liveliest and most bustling areas in the city, with great restaurants, a multi-screen cinema and a few supermarkets on a lovely waterfront location.”

The Watchmaker property boasts four double bedrooms, with two en-suite shower rooms and a spacious open plan kitchen. - Credit: Bellway Homes

4. A host of fun activities nearby

Despite being located in a tranquil part of the country, there are plenty of exciting places to discover and explore. For those interested in learning about the history of Gloucestershire, Berkley Castle is just a 30-minute drive from Sandalwood Green. There are also a variety of activities to keep families and couples occupied closer to home.

“With Gloucester just down the road, the art galleries, parks and museums are easily accessible,” adds Carly. “The Museum of Gloucester is a 10-minute drive, and contains a number of stunning artworks and a comprehensive history of the city’s origins. Newbridge Farm Park is an ideal weekend break for families, providing tractor rides, an outdoor play area and other activities.

“The village of Hempsted hosts seasonal events throughout the year, working closely with the local primary school. Due to the small number of homes being developed at Sandalwood Green, residents can truly feel a part of the close-knit community,” says Carly.

5. First-rate education options in Gloucester

For many people, especially those with young children, the nearby schools are one of the most crucial aspects of choosing where to live.

“The Church of England primary school in the village is just a five-minute walk from the development,” says Carly. “It's a fantastic place for children to learn and make friends with others living nearby.”

“The proximity to Gloucester also provides a variety of options for high school, college and sixth form, and the University of Gloucester is within a 10-minute drive. Residents won’t have to look far for a fantastic choice of schools.”

