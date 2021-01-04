WIN a Champagne afternoon tea for two

win

Published: 12:54 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM January 27, 2021

We have teamed up with award-winning independent hotel The Crown Lodge at Outwell to offer ten lucky readers a fabulous New Year prize of Champagne afternoon tea for two!

The famed Crown Lodge afternoon tea was the worthy winner of our Eat Norfolk Food & Drink Awards Best Afternoon Tea in 2019, with a delicate selection of savoury treats with handcrafted desserts and rich fruit cake accompanied by its signature fruit scones, skilfully crafted in The Mooring’s restaurant kitchens. Tea-lovers have a treat in store as well, with a selection of delicious Novus teas to choose from.

Situated on a stretch of the historic Well Creek waterway, The picturesque Crown Lodge Hotel is an AA three-star rated countryside hotel which makes an idyllic setting for wedding receptions, parties, and any other celebration.

The chefs pride themselves on their great-tasting menus, catering for up to 120 guests at a time, while the hotel can receive 200 guests, making it perfect for a special occasion.

The Moorings Restaurant, proud bearer of an AA Rosette, serves freshly-prepared meals throughout the day, with menus which appeal to customers tastes and reflects the availability of local, seasonal produce.

The hotel is popular with businesses throughout East Anglia because of its location, just a short drive from the historic town of Wisbech, and offers conference facilities for business events for up to 120 attendees. With a variety of meeting rooms, super fast broadband, projector screens and more, the Crown Lodge team will accommodate your needs throughout a conference event or business meeting.

And if you are looking for a wonderful present to give someone special, spoil them with a gift voucher for The Crown Lodge Hotel; from afternoon tea to fine dining in the restaurant to an overnight stay or longer break, the choice is yours!

thecrownlodgehotel.co.uk