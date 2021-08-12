Published: 2:45 PM August 12, 2021

South West property expert NIGEL BISHOP selects his top 3 homes on the market right now.

Zoom...Teams...staycation – my vocabulary has increased in the last year! Home is again being valued for its true worth – where we centre our lives – rather than purely in financial terms.

The domestic property market is seeing an equal demand for property in rural and coastal areas where quality time can be spent both now and post-pandemic.

Time was home was not equated in financial terms but quality of life. As the latter part of the 20th Century evolved aspirations grew and property became the hottest means of making money, creating the property market we see today.

With two balconies, 3 Stonehanger Court is the perfect place to entertain guests. - Credit: Luscombe Maye

Whilst prices have increased due to demand it is interesting there is also an approach whereby property itself is the key driver. In an affluent environment and with demand exceeding supply the fire is being fuelled by a change in the emphasis of lifestyle that could well be the precursor to a revaluation of work and lifestyles themselves.

The South West has undeniably captured the imagination of many people – for both the scenery and lifestyle. Whilst home and work methods are changing, it must still be remembered that individual aspirations and needs must be retained - family life for all generations, education, friendships. In unprecedented times it is easier to imagine the grass is greener on the other side and the sun always shines! We are privileged to live in such a beautiful county but for some the buzz of the Capital or city has an equal attraction.

Outside space is what people want - inside /outside living with barbeques, pizza ovens, firepits and hot tubs! 2021 may just be the year of the English holiday revival and the South West is certainly the number one destination for many people.

Old Mill is a wonderful Grade II listed former mill on the waterfront. - Credit: Savills

Let’s take a look at my selection of 3 fabulous properties for sale, two in the county and one nearly so!

1) 3 Stonehanger Court has a definite “wow” factor - an apartment with a view you will never tire of across the Salcombe Estuary to South Pool Creek. Where better to watch life on the water? With two balconies it is the perfect place to entertain guests. It comes with a garage so no need to fight for a space in town! Guide price is £1.25m.

2) Forda Meade and Lodge is a mile from Croyde and close to the heritage coastline of North Devon and three of the South West’s premier beaches – so offers sun, sea and sand! A true lifestyle opportunity, this striking, five-bedroom house stands in mature gardens and comes with a stunning contemporary holiday lodge where family or visitors can enjoy the best of outdoor entertaining. Guide price is £1.8m.

3) Old Mill is in St Antony, Saltash - oops I’ve drifted into Cornwall but you can still see Devon! This is a wonderful Grade II listed former Cornish mill on the waterfront. Offering five bedrooms and a guest cottage, sitting in 7.75 acres of gardens, mill pool and woodlands with pontoon moorings all overlooking the iconic Forder Viaduct. A truly magical property. Guide price is £3.5m.

So, buy a house, buy a home. Enjoy it for what it gives in creating memories, because, after all ‘It’s all about coming home.’