A charming proposition

Published: 10:45 AM October 7, 2021

4 Bedroom House, Princes Road, Buckhurst Hill, OIEO £1,500,000



Caplen Estates are delighted to offer this stunning detached house located in the heart of Buckhurst Hill, Essex. Set within walking distance to Queens Road and Buckhurst Hill Station. The village offers a number of great restaurants and boutiques as well as everyday essentials.



The current vendors have lovingly renovated the home throughout, including extending the property creating a wonderful open plan living space for any prospective new owners. Packed full of period charm with a modern twist the property is built to a high specification.

The current vendors have have extended the property to create a wonderful open plan living space - Credit: Caplen Estates





Upon entering the property, you are greeted via a large entrance hall with storage and feature fireplace. There is a front reception room, currently used as a large study. To the rear is the heart of the home, incorporating a living area, dining area and modern fitted kitchen with large centre island. The kitchen comes complete with integrated double oven, microwave, warming drawers, coffee machine, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, wine cooler, plus hob & extractor fan. There is also a downstairs utility room with space for washing machine and tumble dryer, plus a WC. The ground floor is complemented with underfloor heating throughout, control over 5 zones.



To the rear of the property there are bi-folding doors leading to a stunning terrace, offering a sociable dining space, perfect for hosting.



The first floor has three double bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms. Bedroom 2 has a jack and jill ensuite. The second floor has a stunning master suite complete with hotel style wet room and dressing area and four skylights making this space bright and spacious.

Sky lights make the master bedroom on the second floor especially bright and spacious - Credit: Caplen estates





The rear garden has recently been landscaped, offering a variety of spaces to enjoy and follow the evening sun.......The property also has a cellar, off street parking and electric car charging point.

Recently landscaped, the rear garden offers a variety of spaces to enjoy and follow the evening sun - Credit: Caplen Esates

