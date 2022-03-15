4 fabulous homes... with huge gardens 

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton has found these amazing homes for sale in Norfolk with great gardens for keen gardeners or those with big families.

The living space in The Old Surgery, Brooke - Credit: Sowerbys

The view out into the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The Old Surgery in Brooke has impressive grounds - Credit: Sowerbys

Brooke

The Street

Guide price: £1,100,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441

sowerbys.com

This million-pound bungalow has been beautifully refurbished and adapted by its current owners, with living space at one end and bedroom space at the other.

Highlights include the vaulted kitchen and five beautifully finished bedrooms, which include two guest suites and a master bedroom with a sauna in the en suite and immediate access to the garden.

An entire glazed wall in the main reception space overlooks the garden and fields beyond and three sets of French doors provide easy access.

The garden itself is mainly laid to lawn with established borders and a wonderful selection of trees. There is also a sizeable raised terrace which offers a lovely seating and barbecue area.

Part of the garden at Francis Stone Court - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen at Francis Stone Court - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside Francis Stone Court - Credit: Pymm & Co

Thorpe St Andrew

Francis Stone Court

Guide price: £875,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021

pymmand.co.uk

This five-bedroom Georgian-style home for sale in St Andrews Park, near Norwich, is ideal for those who want a garden without the hassle.

The property, which was built in 2002 and has since been improved, is surrounded by pretty parkland and enjoys easy access to the River Yare as well as its own private garden which extends to around 0.21 acres. It includes a good range of plants, shrubs and trees as well as a low maintenance lawn of artificial grass and a patio.

The house itself features an entrance hall, sitting room, games room and study, as well as a recently re-fitted kitchen, modern family bathroom and two en suite bedrooms.

The kitchen at The White House - Credit: Winkworth

The White House Garden - Credit: Winkworth

Inside The White House, Happisburgh - Credit: Winkworth

Happisburgh

Whimpwell Green

Guide price: £950,000

Winkworth, 01603 950235

winkworth.co.uk

The White House dates back to the 1700s and offers remarkable views – even Happisburgh’s iconic red-and-white striped lighthouse can be seen in the distance.

It sits in a plot of around 0.7 acres, with a lovely lawned garden at the rear, along with a seating area and patio. A selection of outbuildings are also included and all are fitted with power and water.

The main house has an entrance hall, dining room, lounge, office and kitchen/diner, as well as a self-contained annexe, which could be ideal for multi-generational living or integrated back into the house.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, two of which are en suites.

The kitchen with a breakfast room area - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The ensuite in the master bedroom, with a shower and corner bath - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The garden to the rear of the property with a small pond, patio and garages at the back - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Sprowston

Mousehold Lane

Guide price: £475,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 620551

arnoldskeys.com

A garden of this size seems rare in a property so close to the city, but Airedale Castle House is no ordinary house.

It is approached through decorative folding gates, opening to a driveway, and features crenellations, spikes and mock Tudor beams at the front.

Inside, it has a lounge, dining room and kitchen/breakfast room, as well as four good-sized bedrooms. The master also has its own sizeable dressing area, as well as an en suite with a corner bath.

The rear garden can be accessed through a decorative gate at the side of the property, or through a set of French doors in the dining room. It is fully enclosed and includes a lawn and a paved area set around the pond.

It also has a shed, workspace and a double garage.