How to find your dream home: 5 things to consider when hunting for your new house

Promotion

Published: 1:17 PM October 8, 2021

Working with a local estate agent like Dales & Peaks can make moving home simple and help you find the house of your dreams. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Whatever your reason for moving and whether you’re a first-time buyer or experienced house-hunter, one thing is for sure, you want your new home to have everything that you need to live the life you want.

To help you in your quest to find the perfect property, we’ve enlisted the help of sales director Tom Currey, from Dales & Peaks Estate Agents in Chesterfield.

Below, he shares five questions to ask yourself at the start of your property search to help you find what you’re looking for.

Question 1: Where do I want to live?

Location is everything and should be the first thing you decide when exploring your housing options. It’s best to begin by determining if you want to live in an urban or countryside setting. Both have their benefits, and it will depend on your lifestyle which is right for you.

“Derbyshire and the Peak District offer individuals the chance to enjoy a slower pace of life, make the most of some of the UK’s best nature attractions, and never feel too remote or cut off,” Tom says.

Consider what you love doing at home - if cooking is a passion you should search for properties with a large open-plan kitchen with room to cook and entertain. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Question 2: What amenities do I want to have nearby?

When researching potential locations, consider what your priorities are. Is it important to have access to good local schools? Would you like to remain close to a city? Or perhaps good dining options, plenty to do and attractive career opportunities are high on your list.

“In Derbyshire and the Peaks, there are lots of local towns and villages with independent stores, great places to eat, and busy markets to keep you entertained,” Tom says.

“This is a well-connected area, making it easy to commute to Derby, Sheffield and Manchester. You will also have a wide selection of schools and colleges to choose from to ensure your child is receiving the best education.”

It’s a good idea to consult a local estate agent to help you get to know the area better. The Dales & Peaks team have all lived and worked in the region for many years, so can help you get a feel for the place, to help you decide if it’s right for your family.

Question 3: What type of property should I be looking for?

When thinking about the type of home you want, you should first consider what size of house will suit you. Consider how many bedrooms you need, and also what things you enjoy doing most at home.

For example, do you enjoy hosting guests? If so, you'll likely want to prioritise houses with a large garden and open-plan living space. If cooking is something you love, a home with a large kitchen will be ideal.

“Homes in Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for buyers looking for a property that can offer them more space,” Tom says. “There’s a mix of houses for you to choose from, from traditional country homes, sizeable family houses, and modern new builds.”

“We can use our insight into the local property market to help you find a home to suit your taste and budget.”

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer individuals the chance to enjoy a slower pace of life and make the most of some of the UK’s best nature attractions. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Question 4: When would I like to move?

It’s a good idea to have a rough timescale of when you want to move by. This will enable you to plan and ensure there are no delays, give you time to research mortgage lenders, gather your deposit and understand what stamp duty you'll need to pay. It may also be worth researching how long the conveyancing process will take to complete.

“Moving house is regarded as one of the most stressful things you will do in your lifetime, but by working with an estate agent you trust, it can help save you time, money and stress,” Tom says.

“We will be with you every step of your move to offer guidance, handle the paperwork on your behalf and communicate with solicitors to make sure your move goes ahead in the timeframe that you need.”

Question 5: Do I want to involve an estate agent and which one do I want to work with?

You can buy and sell a property without the use of an estate agent, though there are many benefits for potential buyers that engage their services. They can share top tips about selling and buying property, help you arrange a valuation, gather Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) and other vital information about the house you're interested in, so you can make an informed decision.

“By using effective online and social media marketing, we’re able to help buyers, sellers and landlords get the best price for their property, find exactly what they are looking for and ensure that moving home is an enjoyable experience,” Tom says.

“As an independent, family-run business, we understand how much of an important, personal step buying a house is. We’re dedicated to helping clients find that perfect property that they can truly call home.”

To start your house-hunting adventure, visit dalesandpeaks.co.uk or call 01246 567540.