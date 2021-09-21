6 of the hottest property features for 2021/2022

Promotion

Published: 2:47 PM September 21, 2021

Home buyers are hunting for properties with large kitchen spaces where they can fit an island, dining table and the latest mod cons. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

What must-have home features are buyers looking for right now?

We chat with Tom Currey from Dales & Peaks Estate Agents in Chesterfield, to learn what six things home hunters are going crazy for.

1. More indoor space

“Open plan layouts and additional spare rooms are key things that buyers are asking us to find for them,” Tom says.

Kitchens are the heart of the home so it's worth making this room one of your top priorities when hunting for your next house. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Living through Covid-19 has taught people the importance of having plenty of space to move around, and a room for every member of the family to enjoy.

“One trend we have seen is people searching for homes with a separate laundry room, where they can have space to wash and dry clothes tidily, without using up essential kitchen space,” Tom adds.

2. Spa-like bathrooms

“Buyers are increasingly interested in homes that don’t just provide functional spaces, but luxurious ones too,” says Tom.

“We’re noticing that homes with one or more bathrooms or large wet rooms are increasingly popular. Features like walk-in showers and corner bathtubs provide a home spa experience.

While you don’t necessarily need these features already in the home, a larger bathroom will offer you the chance to design the space to suit your tastes and lifestyle.

A spacious bathroom offers ample space for luxury fittings like a walk-in shower. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

3. Kitchens fitted with the latest mod cons

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and with more people eating in instead of out, a lot of buyers are looking for more space to cook and dine with family and friends.

“A lot of buyers currently enjoy minimal, modern kitchens that are convenient, have space to fit an island, extra worktops and even a dining table,” Tom says. “They also want room to install state-of-the-art appliances like steam and pizza ovens, boiling water taps and smart fridges.

Kitchens are where we gather to spend time with loved ones and entertain guests so it’s worth making this room one of your top priorities when looking at properties.

4. Spaces that can be transformed into a home office

For lots of people, part- or full-time home-working is here to stay, and that means they need an office at home where they can be productive, organised and efficient.

Homebuyers in 2021 are searching for houses with attic space or a spare room that can be converted into a home office. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

“Buyers are requesting homes with a convertible attic space, spare bedroom or rear extension, that they can turn into a home workspace,” Tom says.

“Here at Dales & Peaks, we are one of the few high street estate agents to offer 3D video tours on every home we sell, which gives you the chance to explore every area of the house. This can help save time in your property search and will ensure you are only seeing homes that truly meet your requirements.”

5. A large garden

“For those living in the city, lockdown proved tough as they were limited for outdoor space. This is the reason we’re now seeing many people moving from urban areas to rural places like Derbyshire and the Peak District,” Tom reveals.

Large gardens are a must-have property feature this year, as buyers search for a home with plenty of outdoor space for their family to enjoy. - Credit: Dales & Peaks

People are looking for houses still within a commutable distance of work, with good transport links, plenty to do in the local area and a large garden their family can enjoy.

6. Ample natural lighting

“A well-lit home, filled with large windows and natural light that floods every room, is exactly what most buyers are after,” Tom shares. “It’s been proven that natural lighting is essential for healthy wellbeing, and to maintain a positive mood."

A lot of natural light also means you’ll be turning on the lights less frequently, reducing your household’s carbon footprint and lowering your electricity bill.

How can I find the home that’s right for me?

“I recommend choosing a local estate agent as they will have a unique understanding of the area, property market and the expertise you need to find the home that’s right for you, for the best price,” Tom says.

