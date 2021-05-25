Promotion
9 things to consider before building your forever home
It’s a dream come true to build the house where your family will live – but before making your vision a reality, there are a few things you should know.
Anthony McCulley from McCulley Developments in Altrincham shares nine things to cross off your checklist before construction begins.
1. Pick an ideal location for your house
Do you want to live close to the city so you can commute, or escape to the countryside and enjoy a slower pace of life? Firstly, to help find the ideal plot of land for your new home, you need to decide where you want to live.
Once you’ve decided, explore existing properties in the area for design inspiration. You want your home to fit in and become a natural part of the landscape, not an eyesore.
2. Conduct a thorough survey of the site
Once you’ve chosen a site, you’ll need to determine its ground conditions. Trial holes will test the structural integrity of the land, and percolation tests will ensure drainage won’t be an issue. We can conduct land and survey tests to gather the information you need and offer advice if you have any concerns.
3. Decide on the style of home you want
Is something sleek and open plan more to your liking or do you prefer traditional building designs? Decide on the look you want to achieve, as this will help inform your design.
We work on barn conversions, listed buildings and SIP (Structural Insulated Panel) projects. This is a popular choice for self-builds as they are highly energy-efficient, and can be used to create homes in any shape or size. We also work on RCF (Reinforced Concrete Frame) developments and modular builds.
Current home design trends include a render finish with anthracite frame and large open glazing – ideal for creating a modern, bold look, and a resurgence of Georgian themed homes that are bursting with character.
4. Develop a clear vision for your house
Before construction can begin, you must have a keen understanding of the home you want to build. Consider the needs of your family, your routine and what you need from your home. This will help you design the layout, size and structural features. Once you have a clear idea of what you want to achieve, we’ll do the rest.
5. Plan accordingly
It’s tempting to start work on your home as soon as possible, but you must plan and prepare thoroughly first. This will help prevent costly mistakes and long delays. We’ll hold an initial meeting to discuss your project in detail, develop a timeline and decide on your next steps.
6. Discuss your ideas with a designer
You’ll work with our architects and interior designers to make your vision a reality. We can recommend designs to help you get the most from your new home and may even suggest ideas you’ve not even considered.
7. Set your budget
We’ll outline any potential costs upfront to make it easy for you to plan and stick to your budget. Our team can also handpick designers, architects and contractors to create your vision while keeping to your set out costs.
8. Decide how you’re going to manage your project
Designing and building your own home can involve a lot of moving parts. We can provide you with a dedicated site or project manager to oversee every step of your build, from start to finish. Unlike many developers, we use our skilled in-house team that we’ve spent the last 15 years building. We offer all the services you need under one roof to simplify the planning and managing of your project.
9. Find the best people to construct your home
Pick people you trust to bring your creation to life. We provide architects, structural engineers and any professional tradespeople needed to carry out your project to the highest standard, putting your mind at ease.
We offer our services to landowners and developers throughout the North West. We’re dedicated to providing you with a professional, innovative and high-quality service to build the home of your dreams, no matter how big or small.
To begin your home design journey visit mcculleydevelopments.com, call 07912 750355 or email info@mcculleydevelopments.com.