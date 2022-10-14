What landlords need to know about the shifting housing laws

Promotion

The government plans to abolish Section 21 of The Housing Act, removing the right of landlords to utilise 'no fault' evictions

Momentum is gathering for the proposed changes to the legislation to end 'no fault' evictions.

Landlords are currently allowed to end a tenancy through a 'no fault' eviction, which means they can repossess their properties even when the tenant has done nothing wrong.

“The government has been preparing to abolish 'no fault' evictions for some time, and has recently updated a government report that outlines this proposal,” explains Robyn Adams, a lawyer in the dispute resolution team at Debenhams Ottaway based in St Albans.

Below, Robyn details the significance of this alteration and how it will affect landlords and tenants.

Q: What are the laws for 'no fault' evictions?

A: An assured shorthold tenancy agreement is regulated by The Housing Act 1988, which allows a landlord to evict their tenant by serving notice. At the moment, a landlord can evict a tenant without a reason under section 21 of The Housing Act 1988, also known as the 'no fault' procedure.

This enables them to give tenants a two month notice period. There are some restrictions on when a 'no fault' eviction can be used, for example a tenant cannot be evicted in retaliation for complaining about the condition of the property, rather than carry out repairs.

In order to serve a section 21 notice, a landlord must ensure that both the gas safety certificate and energy performance certificate are up to date and given to the tenant.



Q: How will the change to 'no fault' evictions impact both landlords and tenants?

A: Landlords will have to think very carefully about future planning, particularly as short term tenancies are unlikely to continue as the changes look to abolish fixed term contracts.

This will encourage the growth of longer term rentals meaning it will be in the landlord’s best interest to foster a positive, longer standing relationship with tenants to protect their property.

Whilst the rental market may initially be slow for landlords (with less tenants being forced to move), tenants will have far more protection against those who abuse their position. The main purpose for this change in legislation is to offer more support for tenants who may have rented the same property for a long period, but suddenly find themselves with two months to find somewhere else to live.

Robyn Adams

Q: Will there be any alternatives in place for section 21?

A: As it stands, the intention is to completely remove section 21 and stop 'no fault' evictions from taking place. There has been no mention of a direct replacement for this option, and once the proposal makes its way through Parliament we might begin to see the effects as soon as 2024.

Most of the existing sections within The Housing Act will remain, however the government has proposed strengthening the provisions under section 8. A section 8 notice covers several situations, such as when a tenant is in breach of their tenancy agreement. This means that smaller landlords, who are most likely to feel the consequences of unpaid rent and other breaches, will still be able to take suitable action to evict tenants.

This process can still take quite a while (up to 18 months or even two years) without any rent being paid during this time. Therefore, it is advisable for landlords to begin any necessary procedures as soon as possible.



Q: How can landlords best prepare for these changes?

A: In the long term, these changes may very well improve the rental and housing markets for both landlords and tenants. However, it would be wise for landlords to have everything in place if they are considering using a section 21 notice to serve a 'no fault' eviction before the legislation changes.

Q: What are the benefits of hiring an experienced lawyer to help with this process?

A: Familiarising yourself with complex legal matters can be challenging and disorientating, especially when you’re trying to work out how it affects your specific situation. Whilst the proposal is still in the draft stage, the process can ramp up very quickly once it advances.

Making critical decisions, speaking to tenants and weighing up the best way forward is far easier with a lawyer on hand to guide you. We can ensure that you have everything ready to preserve your property, and maintain the long term welfare of your investment.

If you are concerned about your rented property or the legislation changes, please contact Robyn Adams at ra@debenhamsottaway.co.uk or 01727 738226.