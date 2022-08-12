A legal guide to moving home and why you need a conveyancer

Promotion

Moving house can be a stressful and time-consuming process – and as such, there may be a few things you forget to consider along the way.

“For most people, moving house is an emotional endeavour rather than a business transaction,” says Stuart Harries at Hertfordshire law firm, Debenhams Ottaway. “When people find a home they love, they start to picture their life there, and their primary concern becomes how quickly they can move in, start decorating and have a housewarming party.

“It happens to us all and it’s completely understandable, but it often means the more mundane legal factors are overlooked – and this is where conveyancers play their part.”

Below, Stuart answers some of the most commonly asked questions about conveyancing and shares his top tips on what to consider when buying and selling your home.

Q: Why do I need a conveyancer?

A: It's our job to support you through the complex process of buying and selling a house and to look at the broader picture. We’ll consider things like what the property is going to be used for in the future, and what will happen if you need to sell a few years down the line. For example, will you be able add your dream kitchen extension or convert the loft into a home office, and are there any legal restrictions that might prevent you from doing so?

Q: What does a conveyancer do?

A: A conveyancer will look at the title deeds to the property to find out about its history. I often think of the title as the log book for a car, but it’s not quite as formulaic – each one will have its own unique aspects. We’ll make sure that all of the land the buyer is expecting to own is included and ask the seller what more they can tell us about the property.

Working with local authorities and environmental agencies is an important part of our job. If it’s a listed property or located in a conservation area, which many houses in St Albans and across Hertfordshire are, building restrictions may prevent you from making certain changes. We’ll find out what you can and can’t do, to avoid any disappointment later down the line.

We’ll also consult with mortgage lenders and look at clients' individual circumstances to see what stamp duty they will be required to pay.

A conveyancer can give you a better idea of what the potential costs of moving house will be and find out if you are entitled to any tax reliefs - Credit: Debenhams Ottaway

Q: What is multiple dwellings relief?

A: Buyers looking at properties with separate dwellings such as a granny annexe will be pleased to know that substantial savings can be made on Stamp Duty Land Tax – this is known as multiple dwelling occupancy relief. However, strict rules apply – the house must have an established separate dwelling e.g., have its own kitchen, bathroom facilities and separate access.

Q: Will I have to pay more Stamp Duty Land Tax if I’m buying a second property?

A: If you are buying a second property, you will very likely have to pay the higher rate. If you want to help your children get onto the property ladder, it’s worth speaking with a conveyancer first to find out what the long-term capital gains tax implications might be.

Q: When should I instruct a conveyancer?

A: As soon as possible! Speaking to a conveyancer early on can give you a better idea of what the potential costs will be. You can then figure out how it will fit into your budget.

Remember, there will be background checks into your finances, so it’s worth getting organised in advance as it can save you valuable time during the process.

Q: Do I need to update my Will when buying a house?

A: Absolutely. It is likely to be the most expensive purchase you will make, which is why it's important to future-proof your investment. Although it can be difficult to think about, setting out what you would like to happen to your property in a Will can bring peace of mind. Debenhams Ottaway has specialists who can help you to write or review your Will.

Equity release is becoming more popular as people can see the potential benefits of releasing the value of their house within their lifetime. There’s huge value tied up in a property, which is typically passed through the owner’s estate when they pass away. Equity release, on the other hand, allows you to enjoy the money yourself or see your family benefit – for example, it could be used to help with school fees.

Q: How should I choose a conveyancer?

A: Word of mouth is the best way to choose a conveyancer – it's how we get most of our recommendations. Ask friends and neighbours who have recently moved, and check if the estate agent you are using has any financial ties to a solicitor. If they don’t, this is generally a good sign.

Stuart Harries from Hertfordshire law firm, Debenhams Ottaway, has 20 years' experience in residential property work - Credit: Debenhams Ottaway

It’s worth bearing in mind that the lowest cost rarely equates to the best value for money or the most efficient, reliable service. At Debenhams Ottaway, we might not offer the cheapest service, but we do pride ourselves on our hands-on, client-focused approach.

Our team of qualified legal conveyancers will keep you regularly updated on the progress of the sale, offer guidance every step of the way and is always on hand to answer any questions you may have.

We aim to make the process of buying a house as simple and stress-free as possible so you can look forward to the next chapter of your life.

To find out more, call Stuart Harries on 01727 738221 or email sh@debenhamsottaway.co.uk. Alternatively, visit debenhamsottaway.co.uk for more information.