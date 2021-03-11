4 simple ways to add value to your property

Published: 4:08 PM March 11, 2021

Unsure on how to boost the value of your home? Here are some handy tips to follow



The housing market is notoriously complex and it can be hard to know what to do to make sure your home stands out for all the right reasons. The good news is there are a variety of things you can do to increase the value of your property and they’re all relatively simple.



Up your curb appeal



If you’re hoping to sell, buyers instantly form an opinion on a property as soon as they lay eyes on it. Your home’s exterior is like the cover of a book, it sets the stage for what’s inside, so your exterior has to have a strong look from the get go. If not, it’s harder for buyers to shake off a negative opinion as they tour the inside. You can give your property an instant facelift with a few simple changes. One way to do so is by refurbishing your front door. Whether that means repainting it to a brighter, more stand out colour, replacing it to suit the style of the home or even adding a key feature such as a brass door knob or a stainless steel house number. Keeping the outside of your home spotless is key to making it stand out, in reality and online.



Show your space



It doesn’t matter what type of home you have, whether you’re embracing a two up two down or sitting high in an apartment, space is what everyone appreciates and what is sure to add value to your property. One way to show yours is by tastefully hanging mirrors. We’re not talking about making every space reflective, but bear in mind that if your hallway is small, cramped and cluttered, hanging a mirror instantly gives the appearance of more space and makes your corridor appear larger.



Make your kitchen stand out



The kitchen one room everyone should invest in, especially if you plan on selling a property. It’s no longer just a place to prepare food; it’s now a space where you entertain dinner guests, your children do their homework, and where some even watch television. To work, a kitchen needs an attractive and efficient work surface, excellent storage and a seamless flowing space between the three points of the kitchen trinity; the sink, the fridge and the cooker. There is inspiration everywhere, but remember your kitchen has to suit the style of the house, be it a classic maple finish or contemporary marble. If you get the recipe right, you’re on to a winner.



Bring the outside in



The garden, front and back, is something that shouldn’t be ignored. If you have the space, try breaking up the areas of the garden. Adding decking or a patio to your garden is one way to do this and allows any buyers to imagine themselves spending summer nights dining al fresco. Another way to bring the beauty of the outside into the home is by installing bi-folding doors, which help create a free-flowing living space. Just make sure they suit the aesthetic of your property before making the commitment.