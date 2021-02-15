Eight reasons to use a letting agent to market your holiday home

Promotion

Published: 2:54 PM February 15, 2021

A holiday letting agent can help you manage all aspects of your holiday home rental.

With staycations only growing in popularity, increasing numbers of second homeowners are now choosing to let their properties to those seeking a British break.

Dominique Adams, Marketing and Communications Officer at Classic Cottages, highlights some of the benefits of using an agent.

Classic Cottages is an independent holiday letting agency with extensive experience in the industry.

1. They take care of the finer details

A good agent should lift the worry from your shoulders when it comes to letting your property.

At Classic Cottages, we can offer you advice from the moment we meet you, with no obligation to join us.

We offer a flexible system to suit you: we can oversee everything with our comprehensive, all-inclusive management service of holiday lets or just oversee the areas you would like us to.

We manage bookings, deal with problems and offer you and the guests any additional support needed.

We can also deal with ongoing maintenance and housekeeping if you would like us to.

You have access to your own portal, where you can see live, up-to-date bookings and financial information.





2. Flexibility for your own holidays

You should still be able to make your own getaways to your second home.

We ensure you can use your holiday let whenever you choose by simply making it unavailable for rental on those dates.





3. Professionalism

There are many benefits to having professionals overseeing the letting of your holiday rental.

At Classic Cottages, we are a friendly, local agency with national reach. Our staff members are very approachable but also highly experienced.

As industry experts, we will make sure you understand what is required and that ensure you are covered for all eventualities.

For example, you don’t have to worry about any of the legal requirements and ever-changing legislation surrounding letting a property.

Classic Cottages can also assist you in marketing your property effectively.

4. Marketing expertise

A good letting agency should also have a thorough understanding of marketing holiday houses.

At Classic Cottages, our on-going innovative marketing is designed to make the most of all our holiday lets.

We can show you live statistics on property views, click-throughs and conversions and we offer monthly updates on local and national marketing activity.





5. Property advice

Whether you are letting an existing property, a new holiday home or accommodation that is soon to be renovated, your letting agent should be able to let you know exactly what guests are looking for.

At Classic Cottages, for example, our team can offer advice on design, colour, co-ordination and décor.

We also arrange professional photography and can advise on how best to present the property for this.





6. Financial advice

It is important for any property owner to have a good understanding of what they might earn – and we will always give an honest answer to this.

We will also advise you on how to maximise your investment.

At Classic Cottages, our property owners can track all payments via their portal and can download financial statements for their own accounting purposes.

Your holiday letting would sit amongst a broad variety of high-quality lettings on the Classic Cottages website.

7. A broad portfolio

Your property will benefit from being presented as part of a broad and varied portfolio.

Here at Classic Cottages, our holiday rentals are not listed on any other sites, but they are showcased among other hand-selected places to stay in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Isle of Wight, Pembrokeshire and the Cotswolds.

We appeal to those seeking everything from coastal cottages with sea views to other waterside homes, rural retreats, market town apartments, grand manor houses, luxury cottages and beautiful barn conversions.

We even offer cabins, lodges, shepherds’ huts, yurts, safari tents and airstreams, and some of our self-catering accommodation is dog friendly or comes with a hot tub or swimming pool.





8. Understanding

A good letting agent not only knows their business, but also understands how to relate to people.

At Classic Cottages, we have exceptional standards and yet we always ensure there is a friendly voice at the end of the phone.

When safe, we value face-to-face meetings if possible and we always choose quality over quantity.

As a result, we have a discerning and loyal customer base.





