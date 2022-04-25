Peek inside four show-stopping Essex homes on the market now

Essex Life takes a glimpse into four wow-factor properties on the market now

Barnards Farm - Credit: Beresfords

BARNARDS FARM

Great Easton

This charming six-bedroom farmhouse (circa 1870) is set in two acres of established grounds. An imposing entrance hall leads to a generous dining room with double doors on to a dual-aspect living room with open fireplace. The delightful farmhouse-style kitchen leads to a part-vaulted orangery, with stunning views of the grounds.

The previous stabling and garage are now utilised as ancillary accommodation, with its own access via the rear courtyard. A detached double garage also houses a generous office. Outside, the formal gardens boast established trees, a picturesque duck pond and open vistas.

Why we love it... There's a sound-proofed cinema room with full Bose speaker and acoustic system.

Guide price: £1,600,000

Contact: Beresfords | 01245 397 475





The Old School House - Credit: Strutt and Parker

THE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE

Great Waltham

Believed to have been designed by one of Queen Victoria’s architects, this impressive former schoolhouse has been transformed by the current owners into a stunning and versatile five-bedroom family home. Arranged over three floors, the property features a large family room with bi-folding doors to the garden, as well as a handmade Humphrey Munson kitchen. Attention to detail is key in this property, with high-end features throughout.

The house is located in the centre of the 0.3-acre plot, with landscaped gardens all around. The gated driveway and double garage provide parking for several vehicles.

Why we love it... Great Waltham is a quintessential English village nestled in open countryside with a strong sense of community.

Guide price: £1,400,000

Contact: Strutt & Parker | 01245 254 600





Lion Hall Cottage - Credit: Fenn Wright

LION HALL COTTAGE

Tolleshunt D’Arcy

Lion Hall Cottage is a uniquely designed three-bedroom link-detached barn conversion. It boasts open-plan living with vaulted ceilings, exposed timbers and bi-folding doors. The modern kitchen has a free-standing range cooker and a side door leading to the garden. The inner hallway provides access to the ground-floor accommodation while a quirky spiral staircase leads upstairs.

Outside, there is off-road parking secured by wrought-iron railings. A private courtyard is accessed via bedroom one, while the low-maintenance rear garden has a seating area and an electric awning – perfect for entertaining.

Why we love it... The separate studio is a versatile space, currently used as a gym with toilet and shower facilities.

Guide price: £585,000

Contact: Fenn Wright | 01376 516 464





Field House - Credit: Fine & Country

FIELD HOUSE

Hutton Mount

This six-bedroom detached residence has been designed and sympathetically renovated to the highest specification. Showcasing luxury and contemporary finishes both inside and out, it is located on one of the most prestigious roads in Hutton Mount private residential estate.

The open-plan kitchen and family room features a Scandinavian wood-burner, skylight glazing and bi-fold doors leading into the garden. Four of the bedrooms have luxury en suites, with additional features such as built-in wardrobes, vaulted ceilings and full-height glazing.

Why we love it... Outside, you’ll find a cedar-wood cabin housing a gym and sauna, which can easily be converted into a work-from-home space.

Guide price: £3,300,000

Contact: Fine & Country South Essex | 01277 714 044





