A stunning £6 million home near Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, and Prestbury. 

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:05 AM April 20, 2021   
Baguley Farm has an indoor pool

Baguley Farm has an indoor pool - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

This dream family home has been designed with a contemporary edge that uses its space creatively.  

With a focus on natural décor, Baguley Farm takes advantage of the light streaming in and has oak carved doors, exposed brick, and stone and slate fireplaces, which all create a cosy feel when winter arrives.  

Ideal for family living, the property has an open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar and lounge seating and is perfect for entertaining with its impressive leisure suite including large, tiled swimming pool, six-person Jacuzzi, gym, shower/changing room, WC and sauna, and a TV area. There is also a cinema room – what more could you want? 

All five double bedrooms (across two floors) have en suites and dressing areas. The master bedroom has a balcony where you can enjoy the countryside views.  

There is a separate two double-bedroom annexe, which sits above the four-car garage/garden store and has a kitchen/sitting room and two shower rooms. 

Sitting in 23 acres, Baguley Farm has views across the Cheshire countryside and is close to the popular spots of Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, and Prestbury. 

Guide price £6m,

jackson-stops.co.uk

Baguley Farm - Over Alderley

Baguley Farm - Over Alderley - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Baguley Farm Entrance Hall

Baguley Farm Entrance Hall - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Baguley Farm has an opening living/kitchen area

Baguley Farm has an opening living/kitchen area - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Baguley Farm has an indoor pool

Baguley Farm has an indoor pool - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

One of Baguley Farm's bedroom

One of Baguley Farm's bedroom - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

One bedroom with balcony

One bedroom with balcony - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk


