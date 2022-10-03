Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this four-bedroom family home in Gisburn on the market for £975,000

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2022
Detached stone house with front lawn

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover

2 Bowland View, Mill Lane, Gisburn  

This modern, four-bedroom family home sits on a small and exclusive development within the lovely Ribble Valley village of Gisburn, offering great access whilst holding on to its rural feel surrounded by open fields and beautiful views.  

The house has generous living accommodation with a cosy sitting room with multifuel stove, garden room (with planning permission to extend), utility room with pantry and the star of the show being the extensive family room-cum-dining kitchen with island.  

The master bedroom expands to a dressing room and en suite, the second bedroom also with its own en suite and the remaining two share a Jack and Jill-style bathroom. The gardens are large and open with patio and barbecue areas, a dog run and a detached double garage.  

Price: £975,000 

Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, mswhewetsons.co.uk 

Back garden with rural views

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Stone built house with back lawn

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Back lawn of detached stone built house

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Modern hallway entrance

The grand entrance hallway of this Gisburn home sure is impressive. - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Modern living room with multifuel stove

Get cosy in the living room with the multifuel stove. - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Dining room with wooden table and French doors

The living kitchen/diner is the heart of the home. - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Standalone bath in grey bathroom

This inviting-looking bath awaits... - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Grey bedroom with double bed

The house has four lovely bedrooms and three bathrooms. - Credit: MSW Hewetons

Stone built house with wraparound gardens and rural views

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons


