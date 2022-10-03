See inside this four-bedroom family home in Gisburn on the market for £975,000

This stylish stone-built house in Gisburn is ideal for the outdoor lover - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

2 Bowland View, Mill Lane, Gisburn

This modern, four-bedroom family home sits on a small and exclusive development within the lovely Ribble Valley village of Gisburn, offering great access whilst holding on to its rural feel surrounded by open fields and beautiful views.

The house has generous living accommodation with a cosy sitting room with multifuel stove, garden room (with planning permission to extend), utility room with pantry and the star of the show being the extensive family room-cum-dining kitchen with island.

The master bedroom expands to a dressing room and en suite, the second bedroom also with its own en suite and the remaining two share a Jack and Jill-style bathroom. The gardens are large and open with patio and barbecue areas, a dog run and a detached double garage.

Price: £975,000

Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, mswhewetsons.co.uk

