See inside this Cheshire manor house on the market for £3.8million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2022
Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley

Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

A state-of-the-art modern manor house on sale for offers over £3.8million

Where: Braebrooke Hall, Faulkners Lane, Mobberley

This magnificent manor house was built by the current owner in 2017 to an exacting no-expense-spared standard.

The large, beautifully decorated interior has a suite of impressive rooms with high ceilings, with numerous sets of south-facing bifold doors flooding the house with natural light.

The accommodation is thoughtfully laid out over three floors with a flexible layout that is ideal for modern family living and entertaining on a grand scale.

The state-of-the-art specification includes:

*Crestron intelligent home system controlling the TVs and sound system, with controls via touch screens and iPhone.

*South-facing leisure suite with tinted windows. Air-conditioned room with relaxation area, steam room and eight-person Jacuzzi. Air-conditioned first-floor gym with glazed balcony overlooking the pool.

*Bespoke Tom Howley hand-made kitchen, and back kitchen with bespoke kitchen units.

*Bedrooms and dressing rooms fitted with bespoke wardrobes and cabinetry.

*Bathrooms with outstanding bespoke fittings The master en suite has a television fitted to the foot of the free-standing copper bath and an oversized shower cubicle.

*Sophisticated alarm system with zoned areas, with 14 CCTV cameras and panic room with telephone line.

*Eco credentials include ground source heating, rainwater harvesting system and low-energy lighting.

*The majority of the grounds are at the front, south-facing elevation, with a huge expanse of manicured level lawns reaching down towards Mobberley Brook.
Price: In excess of £3.8m
jackson-stops.co.uk

Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley

Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

The leisure suite at  Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley

The leisure suite at Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

The master bedroom at Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley

The master bedroom at Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

The cinema room at Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley

The cinema room at Braebrooke Hall, Mobberley - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

