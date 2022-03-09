See inside this Cheshire manor house on the market for £3.8million
- Credit: Alex Reay Photography
A state-of-the-art modern manor house on sale for offers over £3.8million
Where: Braebrooke Hall, Faulkners Lane, Mobberley
This magnificent manor house was built by the current owner in 2017 to an exacting no-expense-spared standard.
The large, beautifully decorated interior has a suite of impressive rooms with high ceilings, with numerous sets of south-facing bifold doors flooding the house with natural light.
The accommodation is thoughtfully laid out over three floors with a flexible layout that is ideal for modern family living and entertaining on a grand scale.
The state-of-the-art specification includes:
*Crestron intelligent home system controlling the TVs and sound system, with controls via touch screens and iPhone.
*South-facing leisure suite with tinted windows. Air-conditioned room with relaxation area, steam room and eight-person Jacuzzi. Air-conditioned first-floor gym with glazed balcony overlooking the pool.
*Bespoke Tom Howley hand-made kitchen, and back kitchen with bespoke kitchen units.
*Bedrooms and dressing rooms fitted with bespoke wardrobes and cabinetry.
*Bathrooms with outstanding bespoke fittings The master en suite has a television fitted to the foot of the free-standing copper bath and an oversized shower cubicle.
*Sophisticated alarm system with zoned areas, with 14 CCTV cameras and panic room with telephone line.
*Eco credentials include ground source heating, rainwater harvesting system and low-energy lighting.
*The majority of the grounds are at the front, south-facing elevation, with a huge expanse of manicured level lawns reaching down towards Mobberley Brook.
Price: In excess of £3.8m
jackson-stops.co.uk