See inside this Grade II-listed Fairford country house on the market at £4.8 million

A well-proportioned country house on the edge of Fairford

WHAT: Burdocks is a Grade II-listed Queen Anne-style country house with a wealth of period features, set within 16 acres of beautiful landscaped gardens and parkland. Built in 1910 by Arts and Crafts architect Guy Dawbar, it is an exceptional home for entertaining.

WHERE: Edge of Fairford, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: The front door opens onto an impressive hall, which leads on to the main reception rooms, an elegant drawing room with windows on three sides and a dining room. A second sitting room, office and the kitchen/breakfast room are beyond. A splendid cantilevered staircase leads up to a galleried landing and the principal suite with a dressing room and bathroom, two further bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms and a study. The second floor comprises seven bedrooms and another three bath/shower rooms.

OUTSIDE: The house sits centrally within exceptional landscaped gardens and is accessed from a sweeping driveway with a central fountain. A pool house provides extensive entertaining space, alongside a gym and sauna, while glazed doors lead from a games room out to a south-facing terrace with swimming pool and tennis court beyond. The property also incorporates a three-bedroom staff cottage, a range of outbuildings and garaging for at least seven cars.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £4.8 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Anthony Coaker at Savills Cirencester on 01285 627558.

Burdocks, near Fairford, Gloucestershire - Credit: Savills

