See inside this five bedroom Bowdon property on the market for £2.35 million

Published: 8:51 AM October 7, 2021

Carramore is in a private setting but close to Hale and Altrincham - Credit: Thornley Groves

Carramore is a truly impressive family home on an imposing plot on York Drive – a private road tucked away just off South Downs Road in a secure setting, but close to Hale village and Altrincham town centre. Bowdon Cricket & Hockey club and some of the area’s best schools are also on the doorstep.

The house has been designed to meet the demands of modern family life with versatile accommodation that extends to more than 4,000 square feet, arranged around a striking reception hall with a feature hand-made oak staircase. There are three reception rooms as well as a ground-floor home office.

The hub of the house is the dining kitchen with a bespoke range of Smallbone timber base and wall units including pan drawers, granite work surfaces, Wolf range cooker, sub-zero fridge freezer and a walk-in larder. Doors from the dining area lead to the private rear garden.

There are five excellent-sized bedrooms over the first and second floors and the master bedroom has a large dressing room and luxurious bathroom.

The second bedroom is also en suite and the remaining bedrooms are served by a beautiful family bathroom on the first floor and a second-floor shower room. There is a laundry room on the top floor.

Additional features include under-floor heating on both the ground and first floors, extensive granite and limestone finishes, fully integrated entertainment and lighting systems and built-in plasma screens above the fireplaces.

The property is approached via secure gates opening onto a forecourt with parking and turning space for several vehicles, which in turn leads to a double garage.

There are mature gardens to the front, side and rear – perfect for young families and for al-fresco entertaining.

Price: £2.35 million, thornleygroves.co.uk

