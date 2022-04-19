Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this period four-bedroom Cotswold farmhouse on the market for £1.65 million

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM April 19, 2022
Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm is quietly situated in a rural location just outside the attractive Cotswold town of Northleach

What: A period four-bedroom Cotswold farmhouse with a separate two-bedroom cottage, stables, outbuildings, a level paddock and extensive southerly views.  

Where: Northleach, Gloucestershire.  

Inside: Accommodation includes drawing room, sitting room, inner hall, kitchen, dining room, utility room and shower room on the ground floor. The first and second floors feature three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and attic guest bedroom with en suite. The Cats Abbey Bothy features an entrance porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, two double bedrooms and bathroom. 

Outside: Shared access drive, individual driveways and parking, stable block, wood store, timber-framed garaging with office/studio above, gardens, level paddock and wind turbine. All in, approximately 2.4 acres. 

How much: Guide price of £1.65 million. 

Find out more: Call Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740 or visit butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire

Cats Abbey Farm, Northleach, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Don't Miss

