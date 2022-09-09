Peek behind the doors of this £2.25 million villa in Cheltenham

A beautifully restored detached Grade II-listed Georgian villa on a highly-coveted road, with ample accommodation, including a two-bedroom apartment

WHAT: An exceptional detached Georgian villa of impressive proportions, style and character. The house is steeped in history, holding two British Heritage plaques to commemorate that the actor Sir Ralph Richardson once lived at the property. It is rare in Cheltenham to find a detached property of such architectural merit, that also has a good-sized plot with parking.

WHERE: Tivoli Road, Cheltenham.

INSIDE: Accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes kitchen, three reception rooms, master suite with en suite, two further double bedrooms, and bathroom. A lower ground-floor apartment features kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and bathroom.

OUTSIDE: The good-sized plot features gardens, with courtyard to the rear, and off-road parking.

HOW MUCH: £2.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Kingsley Evans on 01242 222292 or email wisemanj@kingsleyevans.co.uk

Tivoli Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Tivoli Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Tivoli Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

