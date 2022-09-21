Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
For sale - £1.5m home in the grounds of 'chocolate mansion'

Dominic Castle

Published: 1:23 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 1:29 PM September 21, 2022
The Clock House, Hethersett

The Clock House, Hethersett - Credit: Sowerbys

Hethersett, guide price £1,500,000;  with Sowerbys 

This four-bed home was converted out of the outbuildings of Norfolk’s famous ‘chocolate mansion’, Thickthorn Hall, a late Georgian home which was once owned by the Gurney and Colman families. 

The Clock House, Hethersett

The Clock House, Hethersett - Credit: Sowerbys

Later it was purchased by the Mackintosh family, who bought out Caley’s in Norwich and later developed the first ever packet of Rolos. 

In the late 1980s the main hall was divided up and the carriage house, laundry garden, stable and grooms’ quarters combined to create this fine house, which has a courtyard out the front and offers flowing and flexible living space, suitable for families. 

The Clock House, Hethersett

The Clock House, Hethersett - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen/breakfast room is a real highlight, featuring a double-sided fireplace which divides part of the room into an intimate seating area, and there is also a separate lounge and snug. 

Each bedroom has its own bathroom, including the one on the ground floor, which also has access to a separate reception room and could be converted into an annexe. 

Outside the Clock House

Outside the Clock House - Credit: Sowerbys

Stylish bedroom in the Clock House

Stylish bedroom in the Clock House - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys 
Old Bank of England Court 
Norwich 
01603 761441 
sowerbys.com  

Norfolk Magazine
Property of the Week
Norfolk

