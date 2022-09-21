For sale - £1.5m home in the grounds of 'chocolate mansion'

Hethersett, guide price £1,500,000; with Sowerbys

This four-bed home was converted out of the outbuildings of Norfolk’s famous ‘chocolate mansion’, Thickthorn Hall, a late Georgian home which was once owned by the Gurney and Colman families.

Later it was purchased by the Mackintosh family, who bought out Caley’s in Norwich and later developed the first ever packet of Rolos.

In the late 1980s the main hall was divided up and the carriage house, laundry garden, stable and grooms’ quarters combined to create this fine house, which has a courtyard out the front and offers flowing and flexible living space, suitable for families.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a real highlight, featuring a double-sided fireplace which divides part of the room into an intimate seating area, and there is also a separate lounge and snug.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom, including the one on the ground floor, which also has access to a separate reception room and could be converted into an annexe.

