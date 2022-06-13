Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this Cotswold stone cottage, on the market for £625,000

Candia McKormack

Candia McKormack

Published: 1:36 PM June 13, 2022
Chestnut Corner, Stanton, near Broadway

Chestnut Corner is a quintessential Cotswold stone cottage with a wealth of charm and period features, enjoying a very private setting in the prestigious village of Stanton, near Broadway. The accommodation is well proportioned and has an inviting feel, with warm and cosy rooms. The dual-aspect sitting room has a charming inglenook fireplace with open fire, and stone mullion leaded light windows with window seat beneath. The kitchen/dining room is fitted with wall and base cupboards, and in addition there is a useful utility and shower room. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. This is an ideal home in which to find peace and quiet while enjoying the wonderful cottage garden. Chestnut Corner also has the benefit of parking.

£625,000. Hayman-Joyce Broadway 01386 858510 office@haymanjoycebroadway.co.uk

