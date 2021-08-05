See inside this stunning Victorian country house currently on the market
- Credit: Maria B Evans
Where: Dalton Grange, Dalton
What: One of the finest residences in the region, this exquisite Victorian country house has been fashioned to provide an arresting combination of elegant spaces with retained features and meticulously considered presentation.
Inside: Set over four floors, the capacious accommodation flows effortlessly and includes seven reception rooms, luxurious master suite of five rooms, five further bedrooms and opulent bathrooms.
Outside: The sweeping driveway leads to an ornate car port and garaging and the property is surrounded by beautiful, secluded, parkland style gardens and grounds with dusk-to-dawn lighting.
Price: Price on application.
Contact: Maria B Evans Estate Agents, 01772 737888, mariabevans.co.uk