See inside this stunning Victorian country house currently on the market

Published: 8:58 AM August 5, 2021

The house stands in lovely expansive grounds - Credit: Maria B Evans

Where: Dalton Grange, Dalton

What: One of the finest residences in the region, this exquisite Victorian country house has been fashioned to provide an arresting combination of elegant spaces with retained features and meticulously considered presentation.

Inside: Set over four floors, the capacious accommodation flows effortlessly and includes seven reception rooms, luxurious master suite of five rooms, five further bedrooms and opulent bathrooms.

Outside: The sweeping driveway leads to an ornate car port and garaging and the property is surrounded by beautiful, secluded, parkland style gardens and grounds with dusk-to-dawn lighting.

Price: Price on application.

Contact: Maria B Evans Estate Agents, 01772 737888, mariabevans.co.uk

One of the seven reception rooms - Credit: Maria B Evans

The house retains much of its Victorian charm - Credit: Maria B Evans

The light and airy kitchen - Credit: Maria B Evans

One of the stylish bathrooms - Credit: Maria B Evans

The house has been sensitively decorated throughout - Credit: Maria B Evans

There is a real sense of space around the house - Credit: Maria B Evans

Big windows mean light rooms and great views - Credit: Maria B Evans

There are five bedrooms, in addition to the master suite - Credit: Maria B Evans

The patio looks out over the parkland style gardens - Credit: Maria B Evans

The spacious hallway - Credit: Maria B Evans



