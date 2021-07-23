Peek inside this £1.9m Cotswold house with breathtaking countryside views

Published: 12:58 PM July 23, 2021

Get the best of both worlds with this Cotswold stone home, complete with period features that also benefits from a luxurious modern extension and amenities



Nestled in stunning countryside, Bourton-on-the-Hill is a quintessential Cotswold village, complete with limestone cottages, rustic country pub and panoramic views of the hills.



Dashwood House is the perfect blend of bucolic countryside and modern luxury. The iconic honey-coloured stone exterior and stone roof blend in with the ancient buildings of the village and period features throughout the property maintain the historical aspects beloved in Cotswold houses.



Bathroom with underfloor heating - Credit: Savills



The interiors are refurbished to modern standards including a bespoke open plan kitchen complete with wine fridge and contemporary bathrooms with underfloor heating. Sit at the floor to ceiling French windows that look out across the rolling Cotswold hills.



There are garden terraces at the front and back of the house and an electric gate to allow car access from the front. The whole house is elevated which allows the commanding views and soaking in the hot tub will be your new favourite activity.



The refurbished kitchen - Credit: Savills



A big selling point for this property is the coach house, which can be used as a home office. Homeworking has become a huge part of people's lives since the national lockdowns, which have allowed a better work/life balance for many office workers.



David Henderson at Savills explains:



'Since the pandemic hit lifestyle factors have become a dominant force within the property market, particularly at the top end. Practicalities such as proximity to the office become less important as people prioritised quality of life when planning their next move.'



‘Home working looks set to continue to form part of people’s working week, with 41 per cent naming a separate WFH space in their top two, and a net balance of over 55 per cent saying that quality Wi-Fi had become more important over the past year.'



The home has broadband available with possible speeds up to 900mb, perfect to enjoy remote working from one of the two home offices in the refurbished coach house.



Village life is truly alive in Bourton-on-the-Hill with the Church of St Lawrence and historical houses peppered down the steep hill. Bourton House is the elegant country house whose gardens are open to the public to visit. Other attractions nearby include Sezincote House with its unusual architectural style and Batsford Arboretum, which is alive with colour for great walks.



The details



Four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,905 square feet.



Guide price: £1,895,000



For further details and to make enquiries, visit the Savills website.