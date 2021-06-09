5 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Derbyshire

Published: 8:31 AM June 9, 2021

Stunning homes in stunning settings that are on the market in the county.

Alley Thatch - Credit: John German Estate Agents

Alley Thatch

166a Main Street, Alrewas

Wow factor: Embrace canalside living in this stunning thatched cottage, believed to date back to the 1600s, brimming with charm and character.

Extras: This beautiful cottage occupies a fantastic position in the village of Alrewas with wonderful rear gardens running down to the canal.

Price: £395,000

Contact: John German Estate Agents, Burton. 01283 512244, burton@johngerman.co.uk

Lees Hall Farm - Credit: Scargill Mann & Co

Lees Hall Farm

Dalbury Lees, Ashbourne

Wow factor: Stunning views from a carefully-considered landscaped garden, retaining much of its cottage feel but with delightful lawns and a large grass paddock area ideal for children’s play.

Extras: Stunning property offering a host of charming, retained character in a superb village.

Asking price: £1,200,000

Contact: Scargill Mann & Co - Ashbourne office. 01335 345460, ashbourne@scargillmann.co.uk

Canterbury Terrace - Credit: Bricks + Mortar

Canterbury Terrace

Wirksworth, Derbyshire

Wow: factor Stylish terrace house with wow-factor décor throughout. New bathroom, kitchen, double-glazing and rewired throughout.

Extras: Close to the centre of Wirksworth on a quiet street, a perfect starter home or home for a growing family.

Price: £185,000

Contact: Carl Bridge at Bricks + Mortar, 10 Market Place, Wirksworth, DE4 4ET, bricksandmortar.house

Ithersay Cottage - Credit: Caudwell & Co

Ithersay Cottage

Ecclesbourne Lane, Idridgehay

Wow factor: A charming family house with well-proportioned rooms set in beautiful gardens in a lovely village situation.

Extras: The property has planning consent to extend the house and garage to create considerable further accommodation.

Asking price: Offers in excess of £975,000, subject to contract

Contact: Caudwell & Co, Old Masson Farm, Snitterton, Matlock, Derbyshire. 01629 810018 or 07766 565 893

The Knoll - Credit: Archant

The Knoll

Hall Lane, Colston Bassett

Wow factor: An architectural masterpiece. This luxurious home offers 5 suites, 5 receptions and breathtaking entertainment space, featuring indoor heated pool with waterfall, sauna, steam room, and bar.

Extras: The village and surrounding areas offer a host of amenities and activities, complimenting the luxurious lifestyle of this uniquely beautiful home.

Price: Offers over £3,500,000

Contact: Fine & Country, 01332 973 888, derbyshire@fineandcountry.com

READ MORE: How to find your dream home in Derbyshire and the Peak District

READ MORE: 5 reasons to move to Derbyshire





SUBSCRIBE: To Derbyshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county

10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Derbyshire this summer

