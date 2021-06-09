5 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Derbyshire
- Credit: Caudwell & Co
Stunning homes in stunning settings that are on the market in the county.
Alley Thatch
166a Main Street, Alrewas
Wow factor: Embrace canalside living in this stunning thatched cottage, believed to date back to the 1600s, brimming with charm and character.
Extras: This beautiful cottage occupies a fantastic position in the village of Alrewas with wonderful rear gardens running down to the canal.
Price: £395,000
Contact: John German Estate Agents, Burton. 01283 512244, burton@johngerman.co.uk
Lees Hall Farm
Dalbury Lees, Ashbourne
Wow factor: Stunning views from a carefully-considered landscaped garden, retaining much of its cottage feel but with delightful lawns and a large grass paddock area ideal for children’s play.
Extras: Stunning property offering a host of charming, retained character in a superb village.
Asking price: £1,200,000
Contact: Scargill Mann & Co - Ashbourne office. 01335 345460, ashbourne@scargillmann.co.uk
Canterbury Terrace
Wirksworth, Derbyshire
Wow: factor Stylish terrace house with wow-factor décor throughout. New bathroom, kitchen, double-glazing and rewired throughout.
Extras: Close to the centre of Wirksworth on a quiet street, a perfect starter home or home for a growing family.
Price: £185,000
Contact: Carl Bridge at Bricks + Mortar, 10 Market Place, Wirksworth, DE4 4ET, bricksandmortar.house
Ithersay Cottage
Ecclesbourne Lane, Idridgehay
Wow factor: A charming family house with well-proportioned rooms set in beautiful gardens in a lovely village situation.
Extras: The property has planning consent to extend the house and garage to create considerable further accommodation.
Asking price: Offers in excess of £975,000, subject to contract
Contact: Caudwell & Co, Old Masson Farm, Snitterton, Matlock, Derbyshire. 01629 810018 or 07766 565 893
The Knoll
Hall Lane, Colston Bassett
Wow factor: An architectural masterpiece. This luxurious home offers 5 suites, 5 receptions and breathtaking entertainment space, featuring indoor heated pool with waterfall, sauna, steam room, and bar.
Extras: The village and surrounding areas offer a host of amenities and activities, complimenting the luxurious lifestyle of this uniquely beautiful home.
Price: Offers over £3,500,000
Contact: Fine & Country, 01332 973 888, derbyshire@fineandcountry.com
READ MORE: How to find your dream home in Derbyshire and the Peak District
READ MORE: 5 reasons to move to Derbyshire
SUBSCRIBE: To Derbyshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county
10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Derbyshire this summer
Most Read
- 1 Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey
- 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 3 6 pubs and cafes with fantastic views of the Lake District
- 4 Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms
- 5 13 of the best places to get coffee in Hampshire
- 6 Can you rehome Surrey’s loneliest dog?
- 7 Beach cafes in Devon: 7 great places by the coast
- 8 For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
- 9 9 places to experience the sunset in the Peak District
- 10 Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea