Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

5 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Derbyshire

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:31 AM June 9, 2021   
Ithersay Cottage

Ithersay Cottage - Credit: Caudwell & Co

Stunning homes in stunning settings that are on the market in the county.

Alley Thatch

Alley Thatch - Credit: John German Estate Agents

Alley Thatch
166a Main Street, Alrewas
Wow factor: Embrace canalside living in this stunning thatched cottage, believed to date back to the 1600s, brimming with charm and character. 
Extras: This beautiful cottage occupies a fantastic position in the village of Alrewas with wonderful rear gardens running down to the canal. 
Price: £395,000 
Contact: John German Estate Agents, Burton. 01283 512244, burton@johngerman.co.uk

Lees Hall Farm

Lees Hall Farm - Credit: Scargill Mann & Co

Lees Hall Farm
Dalbury Lees, Ashbourne
Wow factor: Stunning views from a carefully-considered landscaped garden, retaining much of its cottage feel but with delightful lawns and a large grass paddock area ideal for children’s play. 
Extras: Stunning property offering a host of charming, retained character in a superb village. 
Asking price: £1,200,000 
Contact: Scargill Mann & Co - Ashbourne office. 01335 345460, ashbourne@scargillmann.co.uk

Canterbury Terrace

Canterbury Terrace - Credit: Bricks + Mortar

Canterbury Terrace
Wirksworth, Derbyshire
Wow: factor Stylish terrace house with wow-factor décor throughout. New bathroom, kitchen, double-glazing and rewired throughout. 
Extras: Close to the centre of Wirksworth on a quiet street, a perfect starter home or home for a growing family. 
Price: £185,000 
Contact: Carl Bridge at Bricks + Mortar, 10 Market Place, Wirksworth, DE4 4ET, bricksandmortar.house

Ithersay Cottage

Ithersay Cottage - Credit: Caudwell & Co

Ithersay Cottage
Ecclesbourne Lane, Idridgehay
Wow factor: A charming family house with well-proportioned rooms set in beautiful gardens in a lovely village situation.
Extras: The property has planning consent to extend the house and garage to create considerable further accommodation.
Asking price: Offers in excess of £975,000, subject to contract
Contact: Caudwell & Co, Old Masson Farm, Snitterton, Matlock, Derbyshire. 01629 810018 or 07766 565 893

The Knoll

The Knoll - Credit: Archant

The Knoll
Hall Lane, Colston Bassett
Wow factor: An architectural masterpiece. This luxurious home offers 5 suites, 5 receptions and breathtaking entertainment space, featuring indoor heated pool with waterfall, sauna, steam room, and bar. 
Extras: The village and surrounding areas offer a host of amenities and activities, complimenting the luxurious lifestyle of this uniquely beautiful home. 
Price: Offers over £3,500,000 
Contact: Fine & Country, 01332 973 888, derbyshire@fineandcountry.com

READ MORE: How to find your dream home in Derbyshire and the Peak District

READ MORE: 5 reasons to move to Derbyshire


SUBSCRIBE: To Derbyshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county 

10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Derbyshire this summer
 

