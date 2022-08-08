4 unbelievable Essex homes on the market now

Essex Life finds four wow-factor properties on the market now

Colne Priory - Credit: Strutt & Parker

COLNE PRIORY

Earls Colne

This imposing Grade II listed property is built in the Strawberry Hill Gothic style. Arranged over three floors, the main building has six bedrooms and a staff flat. The character and grandeur of the property has been retained, while modern additions have added to its luxury – think audio-visual equipment throughout, underfloor heating and a gymnasium.

In amongst the extensive grounds there’s a separate cottage, stabling, triple garage with workshops and a former aircraft hangar for storage. The swimming pool and hot tub are great for entertaining, while a decked platform beside the lake is the perfect spot for wild swimming.

Why we love it...

The house was built within the former grounds of a Benedictine Priory on the banks of the River Colne. Historical records date the priory back to the 12th century.

Guide price: £7,000,000

Contact: Strutt & Parker | 01245 809 441





Forest Cottage - Credit: Adrydog / Zoe Napier

FOREST COTTAGE

Gaynes Park Estate, Coopersale

Nestled in the heart of Epping Forest, this charming four-bedroom home has been fully refurbished throughout. The vaulted entrance hall leads to a bright triple-aspect sitting room with feature fireplace and exposed beams.

Set down a private road, Forest Cottage offers seclusion, while being close to Epping and the railway station. The property is in the centre of its 2.57 acres, offering scope to expand if required (subject to permissions). The property benefits from a high-spec annexe with office and a yard with a large barn.

Why we love it...

The grounds are a combination of lawn and woodland, and with no immediate neighbours, the property has a truly tranquil feel.

Guide price: £1,600,000

Contact: Zoe Napier | 01621 840 333





Estuary View - Credit: Lawrence Antony Homes

ESTUARY VIEW

Leigh-on-Sea

This striking four-bedroom period property makes a real statement. Inside it has been fully redesigned for contemporary life; the open-plan living area is perfect for families. The kitchen boasts stylish fitted units, top-of-the-range appliances, a Quooker tap and double wine cooler.

One of the bedrooms has a large balcony overlooking the garden, while the master suite occupies the whole converted loft, with a dressing room and luxurious en suite. Southend is just a ten-minute drive away, but Leigh-on-Sea itself is home to many wonderful shops and eateries.

Why we love it...

Located close to Chalkwell Beach and the railway station, you can have your toes in the sand in five minutes or be in Fenchurch Street in less than an hour.

Guide price: £975,000

Contact: Lawrence Antony Homes | 01268 778 333





Yarrows - Credit: Fenn Wright

YARROWS

Great Horkesley

This Grade II listed four-bedroom house is found close to the Essex/Suffolk border. The original thatched cottage has been extended and improved over the years to form a flexible family home. The impressive main sitting room features exposed timbers, fireplace and a high part-vaulted ceiling. A delightful double-glazed conservatory offers garden views and flows through into the home office.

In the gardens, a pathway edged with granite leads down to the property, creating a large paved entertaining space. Flower and shrub beds create a screen and lead down to the lawns and a further terrace.

Why we love it...

The whole family will love making memories while splashing around in the swimming pool in the picturesque gardens.

Guide price: £950,000

Contact: Fenn Wright | 01206 763 388





